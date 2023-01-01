How Technology Elevates the Celebration of The Holidays

Will smartphones and the internet and the other elements of modern technology save humanity? Probably not. Not on their own, anyway. There’s an upper limit to how technology can benefit us. Yet, while it might not be everything, our handy technological tools can certainly improve many aspects of our lives. In fact, they can probably improve all aspects of our lives, even the ones that do seem so immediately obvious. Take how we celebrate holidays and other occasions, for instance. On the face of it, these areas don’t rely on technology in any meaningful way. But take a deeper look, and you’ll find that, without tech, they just wouldn’t be the same.

Below, we’ll take a look at just a few ways in which our technological tools help to take the celebration of holidays to the next level.

Detailed Planning

It can be a challenge to organize an event as big as, say, Christmas. Indeed, at times it feels like a military operation. After all, there aren’t too many times throughout the year when we have to fit so much into such a small period of time. Our smartphones and other devices help us immeasurably during these key times. They allow us to liaise with friends and family members, make lists, research activities and events, and much more. You could do all these things without your smartphone, but it sure would be a lot more difficult.

Saving Money

There’s no denying the fact that the holidays can be expensive. You may have to book flights and buy presents. You’ll need to buy food for a meal, drinks for the celebration, and much more. At these moments, you’ll be happy that you have a money-saving tool sitting right in your pocket. Your smartphone can help you to find the best deals on just about everything that you’d need to celebrate a holiday. An iPhone or Android device isn’t necessarily cheap, but once you have it, you’ll be in a strong position to save money moving forward.

Getting into the Spirit

We think of laptops, tablets, and smartphones as things that harm the general ambiance (since who wants to be in a room where everyone’s looking at a screen?). But the other argument is that our devices can help us to get into the spirit. With your device, you can listen to Christmas music, watch movies about Easter, or dive into the history of whichever holiday you’re celebrating. Again, you could do all these things without the internet, but the tasks would be nowhere near as straightforward.

A Moment of Calm

Finally, while we don’t tend to think of technological devices as “calming,” they probably are more relaxing than we give them credit for. It’s normal for people to feel a little stressed during the holidays, especially when it feels like you’re always on the move and meeting people. Spending some time playing a game on your device provides a little moment for you to just sit back and just be in your own world for a while.