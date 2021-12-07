Christmas Gift-Giving – What to Get for the Person Who Has Everything

Do you have someone in your life who seems to have everything? When you ask them what they would like for Christmas, you might get a serene smile and an, “Oh, I don’t mind,” in reply. Trying to come up with something for them can be infuriating, but there are some things that might be perfect for them. Let’s take a look at what they can be!

A Charitable Donation

If you are really stumped, you could always make a charitable donation in their name. Think about some of the charitable initiatives that you think they might like and take a look to see what options are available for you there.

For example, if they are a particularly big animal lover, you might decide to adopt them one of their favourites. This can be a great way to aid conservation efforts and will help them to foster a connection – even at a distance – of one of their favourite animals. You could also donate to one of the many humanitarian projects around the world, or even sponsor a child for your friend. It might not be the same as handing over a physical gift, but they will surely appreciate the thought and effort that has gone into it.

Photos

They might have every gadget and gizmo under the sun, but they might not have many things that can help them to celebrate their favourite people. If you have a lot of memories together, why not put together something that could help the two of you reminisce about the times you have spent together.

A Google Photos printed book or possibly a blanked printed with images or maybe even just a humble mug could all be great choices here. Start by collecting the images together in case there is a theme that you want to stick to, and then think about what your friend would appreciate the most for the gift itself.

A Commissioned Piece

If it seems like they have everything, make sure that you get them something that that you know that they don’t have. Commissioning a piece means that you will be able to guarantee that no one will have the same thing. It could be a painting, a piece of jewellery, or anything else that might take your fancy!

While you might think that a commission could be quite expensive, there will be ways to track down ones that might be more on the affordable side. It is all about finding the right artisan to work with you. What you do need to be conscious of, however, is time – especially since this is supposed to be a Christmas present!

Just because it might seem like your friend has everything they could ever want does not necessarily mean that this is the reality. In truth, there are plenty of things that you could give them. Even something that could appear to be as simple as a photo album could be packed with meaning, and could be a gift that they treasure forever. Have a good think about what to get this friend – it might be easier to come up with a gift than you could think!










