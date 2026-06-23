It’s understandable that after a bad accident, when you’re worrying about hospital bills, lost income, fixing your car, and just getting by, the cost of a lawyer is likely to be on your mind – and might even stop you from calling one.

Luckily, most car accident lawyers work on a “contingency fee” basis. This simply means they only get paid if they win money for you.

They don’t ask for money up front by the hour; instead, they take a cut of whatever you eventually receive in a settlement or from a court decision. If you don’t get any money, you usually don’t owe the lawyer a fee.

How Much Does a Car Accident Lawyer Take From a Settlement?

As for how much of a settlement a car accident lawyer actually takes, in the vast majority of these types of cases, they receive a percentage of the final settlement amount, not an upfront payment.

That percentage can shift depending on:

How complicated the case is

When (or if) the claim is settled

Whether a lawsuit is filed

If the case actually goes to trial

The specific fee arrangement of the law firm

The common percentages are:

25%

33%

40%

Cases settled quickly, avoiding a court battle, generally have the lower percentages, whereas more complicated cases that require preparing for court or actually going to court tend to have the higher ones.

Why Contingency Fees Help Accident Victims

Contingency fees are a huge help to people who have been hurt, as they allow them to pursue their claims without needing to find a lot of money right away during a time when their finances are already strained.

Because of this system:

More people can get legal help

Lawyers only make money if you make money

The lawyer is financially encouraged to get you as much as possible

For many with serious injuries, paying a lawyer by the hour would be impossible.

Other Costs May Also Come Out of the Settlement

And it’s not just the lawyer’s fee that comes from the settlement. Other costs related to the case will likely be deducted as well.

These may include:

Court filing fees

Getting your medical records

Costs for expert witnesses

Reports from accident reconstruction experts

Expenses for investigating the accident

The cost of depositions

Some firms will cover these costs as the case goes on and then take them out of your settlement.

A good car accident lawyer will clearly explain:

What percentage they will take

What expenses might come up

How the money from the settlement will be divided

before you actually hire them.

Why Many Clients Still Recover More Money With a Lawyer

You might be concerned about giving up a portion of your settlement, but consistently, within the personal injury field, people who have a lawyer get a much bigger settlement than those who try to deal with the insurance company on their own.

Insurance companies do this all day, every day…you probably don’t.

A car accident lawyer can:

Accurately figure out how much your long-term damages are

Aggressively negotiate with the insurance company

Find stronger proof of what happened

Challenge any low offers

Deal with complicated insurance arguments

Get the case ready for court if needed

Even after the lawyer gets their fee, most clients end up with a lot more money because they had a lawyer.

Insurance Companies Often Push Fast Settlements

Insurance companies’ adjusters frequently try to settle very quickly after an accident.

They might:

Offer a quick settlement

Minimize the extent of your injuries

Try to pressure you into settling now

Ask for a statement from you (which they’ll record)

Downplay how much your future medical treatment will cost

These quick settlements usually happen before you’ve fully considered:

Your future medical requirements

How long your pain will last

How much income you’ll lose

The cost of rehab

A car accident lawyer in West Palm Beach will help you assess the real value of your claim before you even begin to negotiate.

Serious Injury Cases Usually Require More Legal Work

More serious injury cases almost always require a lot more time, investigation, and legal planning.

These complex situations can include:

Very severe injuries

Lasting disabilities

Accidents involving several vehicles

Commercial trucks

Rideshare companies

Disagreement over who was at fault

A wrongful death claim

These cases often need:

Expert witnesses

Accident reconstruction analysis

A thorough review of your medical records

Preparation for a trial

All that extra work can influence the lawyer’s contingency fee percentage.

Always Read the Fee Agreement Carefully

Before you hire anyone, always read the fee agreement thoroughly.

Think about questions like:

What percentage will the lawyer take?

Will that percentage change if a lawsuit is filed?

How will expenses be handled?

Will costs be taken out of the money before or after the lawyer’s fee?

What happens if the case is unsuccessful?

Being clear on these points at the start will prevent misunderstandings later.

Strong Legal Representation Can Increase the Value of Your Settlement

A good settlement frequently relies on having excellent legal help. Lawyers aren’t just filling out forms after an accident; they influence:

How evidence is collected and kept safe

How your damages are calculated

How firmly the insurance company will bargain

While they do take a percentage of the settlement, contingency fees also mean injured people can pursue a claim without needing a big pile of cash to start with.

In many instances, excellent legal representation means: