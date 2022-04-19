How Custom Stickers Can Elevate Your Business

We’ve all come across brightly coloured stickers in stores. These standard stickers often highlight the items currently on sale and give customers indirect instructions to grab them while they last. The simple use of such stickers helps drive the sales of these items in large numbers. If that’s what standard stickers can achieve, imagine custom-made stickers.

Branded labels or customer stickers can elevate your business in many amazing ways. They are cheap to purchase and can be fully customised from websites like Bizay – the specialists in custom stickers. In this guide, we focus on some of these ways in this article to encourage you to adopt into your marketing strategy.

Branding

Custom stickers elevate and enhance your brand. You can always hand over stickers and labels to customers to put wherever they please. This often results in parents placing stickers on their cars, children sticking them onto their school clothes, and young adults placing them on their laptops or books.

Wherever these stickers are placed, they offer you a higher chance of brand visibility which you didn’t have before. It places your brand before target markets you might have never considered initially, bringing you even more sales than imagined.

Add your stickers as freebies in shipped orders, or give them away at trade shows. You can use your social media platforms to encourage customers to share a photo of them and your sticker, to further enhance brand visibility across geographical locations.

Packaging

Instead of investing huge amounts of money in making customised or branded boxes for the packaging of your products, you can always opt for standard, normal boxes designed with your custom stickers and labels.

The use of stickers and labels is more cost-effective than custom packaging and gets the work done just as well. The best part is that these labels and stickers can be used for all package sizes, large or small. Whenever your company undergoes a rebranding of some sort, it is much easier to change the sticker design than redesign custom boxes.

Security

Another way stickers and labels can help elevate your business is by enhancing security. When stickers are used as seals on packages sent to customers, they act as a security feature, letting them know when their products have been tampered with. This, in turn, drastically reduces the chances of mail tampering or the loss of items while packages are en route.

Within your shops, you can use stickers and labels to identify items that have been sold and those still in inventory. Once items are bought, the stickers may be removed and stored, reducing your security work. You can choose between placing stickers on your closed bags or stapling them shut with your labels to deter theft.

Fun

Every brand needs to relate to the customer, and one of the easiest ways to do this is by being fun. It is easy to be a fun brand with stickers and custom labels without much effort. Breathe a little more life and personality into your brand by including witty comments, short jokes, or even riddles on your stickers.

These jokes and puns are sure to catch the attention of customers and keep them highly interested in your brand and the services you have to offer.









