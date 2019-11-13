One of the arguments that will probably perpetuate all of human history is which season is the “best”. Summer lovers will bring evidence of vacations and fun times at the beach or pool. Spring lovers will brag about the beautiful flowers and perfect temperature days.

Fall lovers will go on about the changing of the colors, great jacket choices, and pumpkin-flavored foods. Winter lovers will usually base their argument around Christmas and New Year’s.

All of the seasons have their drawbacks too. Summer can sometimes be too hot, where you feel like you’re melting. Spring brings allergies and is a welcome back party for mosquitoes. Fall can simply be too confusing, as you don’t know whether you should grab a jacket or head outside in shorts. Winter…well, winter brings a ton of problems with it.

Your house is going to feel the effects of the weather throughout the whole year, but winter brings a whole set of unique problems. You’re not going to be able to control the temperature outside, the howling winds, or the snowfall, but there are definitely some preventive steps you can take to prepare for winter.

In order to make sure your house is best-taken care of, check off the items on this list so you can go back to enjoying your hot chocolate and Christmas music.

Keep the Pipes From Freezing

One of the most dangerous things that can happen during winter is having your pipes freeze. Not only will you not be able to get water, but you might be subject to a burst pipe. A burst pipe is no good for anyone as it could cause damage to your house and fit you with a huge bill.

There are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes don’t freeze. One is to make sure the heat is always on. This ensures that heat will be circulating around the house, keeping the pipes warm and keeping water from freezing.

Another tip, useful is you’re going on vacation, is to leave a faucet constantly dripping. The running current makes it harder for water to freeze.

If you’re looking to take long-term steps, make sure you’re sealing up any cracks and openings along walls or attics. Weatherstrip crawl space doors and basement windows. Anything you can do to keep the cold out!

Clear Your Roof and Gutters

Guess what? Snow tends to weigh a lot when it’s accumulated in one place. With so much weight, your roof could be due for a cave-in.

While you may not be able to shovel off the snow as fast as it falls, you can take a preventive measure by clearing off your roof and gutters before a big storm hits. This is especially important if you have a flat roof where things collect easily and don’t fall off.

This is one chore you can definitely do by yourself. Just make sure you have a sturdy ladder and someone watching you.

Fireplace Inspection

Like many people, you may not be using your fireplace much during the year. Lighting up a fire in the middle of July just isn’t the same.

Before you grab some firewood and settle around the fire, you need to make sure you’re fireplace is clean and safe. A clogged fireplace, either by items brought by the wind or animals, can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning or house fire.

A clogged chimney could mean bad luck for you and even if you plan to light the fire just one time, it’s a necessary step to take.

While you may not be able to channel your inner Mary Poppins and turn into a chimney sweeper, you should pay someone who will. Yes, they can be expensive and annoying, especially if it’s for something you only use sparingly. But it’s much better than the potential alternatives.

Protect for Bugs

Even though you might not see as many bugs around during the winter months, that doesn’t mean they’re not there. In fact, they’re probably looking for ways to get into your home.

After all, they need to get somewhere warm and your house looks like the perfect place. Be sure to cover up all airways or cracks in the foundation to prevent ladybugs, cicadas, stinkbugs, and more from coming into your home.

If you want to get the best result possible, make sure to reach out to an exterminator or pest control service to come to take care of it for you.