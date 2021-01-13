10 Home Decor Trends That Will Rule 2021

Last year’s pandemic forced most of us to stay and work from home. The pandemic made us realize the importance of the comfort and luxury of our homes. While comfort increases work productivity, better aesthetics translate to enhanced love towards our beloved home.

As the pandemic’s effects have still not been contained globally, this trend will continue in 2021. Moreover, who doesn’t want a charming and comfortable home? If you’re looking for new ways to spruce up your home’s interiors, we’ve got you covered.

Here are ten interior design trends that will rule home decor in 2021. Have a look.

Going The Old Way

If you’re a fan of old school home decor, you’re in for a treat. 2021 will see the return of the traditional home decor, emphasizing functional space & comfort. This trend will also incorporate cozy sofas, softer curves, and overstuffed furniture for amazing comfort levels. You can also expect to see knotty wood exteriors & decorative carvings as common interior design trends in 2021.

Round Furniture

Apart from aesthetics, simple and functional furniture will be a prevalent feature of home decor. Armchairs, sofas, and various tables will focus on round shapes to save space and give a luxury feel. Anima Domus has a great collection of such furniture.

Bold Wall Colors

Wall colors define the overall environment of the home and commercial space. Before the pandemic, neutral wall colors were a common sight. However, bold wall colors will make their way to many homes and restaurants, signifying strength, and hope in these tough times.

Light-toned Wood

Dark wood shades have been fading for the past few years, and this trend will continue in 2021. This is because light-toned wood blends well with the home’s aesthetics, giving it an elegant and cozy look at the same time.

Spacious Rooms

Minimalistic designs will be everywhere in 2021. Thanks to the light-toned wood and round furniture pieces, spacious rooms will be common. Moreover, no one likes a cluttered space anyway!

Bolder Colors

Like wall colors, the overall color pattern of furniture, carpets, and glasses is going to be bold. However, make sure to not paint your bedroom walls in bold colors. They can impact your sleep schedule. You may keep these colors for the dining and common room.

Layered Texture

If you’re looking to include various design styles and a cohesive touch to your home, you can consider going with layered textures. For instance, you can combine cane chairs, wool & jute rugs to create a comfortable yet beautiful space. Moreover, layered textures will be prevalent in 2021.

Going Green

One of the important interior design aspects in 2021 will be using more greenery in the homes. Including plants and small grass carpets in your home will add freshness to your home’s vibe while enhancing the aesthetics simultaneously.

Art Variety

Having art pieces has been one of the staple aspects of interior design in homes since almost forever. 2021 will be no different. Art is beautiful, and it gives meaning to your home’s decor. Moreover, 2021 will also see the inclusion of face line graphic art, something which is common in the online world.

Statement Pieces

If you want to spruce up the design & add sophistication to the traditional home decor, you can include statement pieces in your home. These pieces are minimalistic, elegant, and can elevate your home’s look.

Final Word

To sum everything up, sustainability and contrast will be the center of focus of interior design trends in 2021. This will cover style & comfort while keeping the aesthetics intact. If you’re looking for your home’s interiors, keep these design trends in mind. Focus on rounded furniture, more carpet space, and textured layers to give stunning looks to your home’s interiors.















