7 Holistic Health Helpers That Can Help You Heal

A holistic approach to health enables you to treat your body as one, rather than focusing on individual symptoms or ailments. As the mind and body are interconnected, many people believe this approach enhances your wellbeing as a whole and is an effective way to resolve acute and chronic issues.

To find the right combination of solutions for you, take a look at these top holistic health helpers now:

Melatonin

If you have trouble getting a decent night’s sleep, it won’t take long until you notice the impact it has. With melatonin supplements, however, you can elevate the body’s natural melatonin levels and enhance your sleep quality.

DMSO

If you’re looking for a natural anti-inflammatory or pain reliever, DMSO might be the right product for you. DMSO liquid or gel can be applied topically to resolve acute or on-going issues. Often used to treat pain caused by arthritis, swelling, or joint discomfort, the natural properties of DMSO are known to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain.

Cherry Extract

Tart cherry extract is a popular supplement that’s typically taken to mitigate the impact of free radicals in the body. Free radicals are associated with a higher incidence of illnesses, as well as oxidative stress and aging. By reducing their impact, tart cherry extract can enhance your appearance and reduce your risk of developing a range of illnesses.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is often applied to the skin and is particularly effective at relieving sunburn but it can be consumed in relatively small quantities too. Associated with a number of benefits, many people use aloe vera juice to relieve heartburn, improve skin texture, enhance liver function, or increase alkalinity in the body.

Massage

Regular massage helps to boost circulation, increase lymphatic drainage, relieve stress, and enhances joint flexibility and mobility. In addition to this, massage can be used to improve skin tone, reduce muscle tension, and improve relaxation. When combined with other holistic treatments, it can have a truly transformative impact on your mind, body, and spirit.

Licorice

Filled with antioxidants, licorice helps to protect the body’s cells from damage and can, therefore, reduce the risk of developing an illness. Furthermore, natural licorice is known to have anti-inflammatory effects. As well as consuming natural licorice, choose skincare products that contain licorice oil to relieve dry or sensitive skin.

Aromatherapy

Using essential oils to promote wellness is an age-old holistic treatment but it’s one that continues to be used because of how effective it is. Try bergamot, chamomile, or lavender to relieve anxiety and promote relaxation or peppermint, rosemary and lemon to give you a burst of energy and motivation.

Choosing the Right Holistic Wellness Products

With so many holistic helpers to choose from, it can be tricky to decide which ones are right for you. Remember – although holistic products are typically made from natural sources, they can interact with other medicines, so always check with your doctor or pharmacist before using anything new.

Consulting an experienced holistic practitioner or asking a holistic wellness retailer for advice and information can help you to find the best products for your needs. By treating your mind, body, and spirit as one, a holistic approach to your health can revolutionize your life and enhance your wellbeing.