7 Small Hobbies Women Can Easily Turn Into Major Income

Most of us were brought up in a society that believes in the 9-5 system of earning a living. But that is not all there is as far as earning an income is concerned. Well, judgments aside, today’s woman is not exactly appreciating the “housewife” kind of lifestyle in the first place. Moreover, the last thing anyone needs is getting stuck in a cycle of debt. Especially for single mothers, the modern woman is aggressive enough to get one or two side jobs on top of their main hassle to make ends meet and attain financial freedom someday.

But here’s the best part. Among those who have one or several hobbies, a majority may not know that they can earn from it, let alone how to go about it. Whichever cluster you belong to, this article is for you as long as you’re a lady and you are ready to monetize your hobby. Here are some of the untold hobbies women can easily turn into income.

1. Quilting/Sewing

As far as hobbies are concerned, quilting is a major favorite for many women. But did you know that you can turn your quilting hobby into a successful clothing brand? Even as you are still quilting at home, a clothes label maker can help you develop a unique label that will make your work stand out. Whether you are making face masks, hats, pajamas, or workout outfits, having a unique label can help market your work and slowly gain trust in the industry.

A carefully designed hangtag or sew in clothing label can help popularize your brand to expansion. They could help skyrocket your sales over time. You could easily be overwhelmed by the orders you receive and drop everything else to make quilting your primary hustle.

2. Cooking

Well, this one is pretty obvious, but it doesn’t seem so to everyone. To turn cooking into income, you just have to harness your kitchen skills and use them as a recipe for success. You get to not only enjoy your hobby but also earn from it! Women do the cooking at home, and this craft has made ends meet for so many backs at home. With today’s advancements in technology and internet marketing, it is increasingly becoming easier to earn from the comfort of your home doing what you enjoy in your free time.

YouTube is specifically a great way to showcase your cooking skills and even start earning income from views. This is not to forget social channels like Facebook and Instagram. Just a few tags, mentions, likes, or recommendations are enough to get your phone ringing with overflowing food orders. Besides this, you can even start a cooking blog, provide outside catering services, or open your own restaurant.

3. DIY

Whoever came up with DIY as an official way to make money should be rewarded handsomely. It reached a point where people could teach something new to the world about saving that penny and doing it yourself. If you possess DIY skills in anything, try sharing these tips with the world on YouTube, Pinterest, and Facebook. Your ideas could easily pay you as you sit back and relax in the comfort of your living room.

4. Reading and Writing

It is not unusual to walk in a bus and spot somebody reading a book. In most cases, you find that avid readers are also good writers. When you read a lot, you may have so much to write about. Whether you love reading or writing, these hobbies can also be monetized easily. For instance, there are so many writing platforms online that you can use to share your imaginations, experiences, and fictions. There is also a high global demand for transcribers and translators online.

UpWork and Fiverr are the most common platforms for freelance and remote writing. Drop your content there and watch your clients coming after you with well-paying work requests. Alternatively, you could also start a blog that covers one or different subjects/topics you are best at. It could be in line with your career, hobby, profession, or talent. Create an interactive platform where your readers can air their sentiments.

5. Photography

Back in the day, our parents took photos for nothing less than making memories. But look at where we are now. People are investing heavily in photography. It has become a pool for people to swim in millions. From shooting to production, cameras have become a highly valuable asset these days. People have earned a living from shooting gigs, freelancing, and even opening blogs to showcase your work. You never know who is watching. You could land yourself a million-dollar deal just from your platform.

Let us not forget that photography is the foundation of Instagram. However, when in this industry, you have to learn how to sell your photos online. It is not an easy task, but a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

6. Comedy

If anything helped people get through Covid sanely, you can call it Comedy. Amidst all the tension and stress, these comedians created platforms on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. We would follow their pages to get free laughs. At that time, we realized that the money we pay for a comedy night is worth every coin.

Comedy has raised stars through viral videos and memes, which maintained our sanity with their humor. Having content is good enough to make you partner with brands that pay huge checks to brand ambassadors and influencers. Once you have an audience on the internet, you are the boss of your own.

7. Pets and Animals

Who knew that keeping pets could make you an entrepreneur? Most people keep pets for fun and companionship. However, the activity has turned into a lucrative business for many pet owners, some of who ended up resigning from their office jobs. You could indulge in paying activities like pet sitting, grooming, and boarding. If you love staying with pets, you understand them better over time. You can even become a pet trainer.

Moms, married, and single women can make money in many ways even from home. A lot of these ways include things that they do in their spare time. The above are just a few hobbies you can monetize without spending an arm and a leg as a woman.















