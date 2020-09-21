Time for a Career Change? These Industries are Always in Demand

These are uncertain times for everyone. The economy has been hit incredibly hard with many businesses struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show that unemployment in the U.S. rose sharply in April 2020. In Hawaii, around 13.1 percent of the population was left unemployed due to the coronavirus.

While no one could have predicted the pandemic and the damage that it would cause the economy, this situation does highlight the need to pick a career that will always be in demand. Some industries have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. While some industries have unexpectedly thrived under these unexpected circumstances, others have only just managed to ride out the storm.

This unprecedented situation has led many people to rethink their career options either out of necessity as they have been left unemployed, or to protect their earning power. If you are hoping to future-proof your career, why not consider working in one of these industries:

Medical Profession

Being a medical professional is not only a prestigious career; it is also one that will always be in demand. Doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals of all kinds are always needed. The medical profession is an extensive area with many different career options available, so you are sure to find a job role that matches your interests. While retraining can take time to complete, once qualified, you should have increased job security, and gained a rewarding career helping to improve the lives of other people.

Construction Industry

If there’s one thing you can be certain of it’s that people are always going to need a place to live. The construction industry will always be busy trying to keep up with the demand for new homes. The construction industry spans a wide range of careers from manual labor onsite through to working as an architect or surveyor.

Skilled Trades

It is predicted that by 2028 there will be a significant gap between the number of skilled tradespeople and the number of positions needed to fill this gap. Estimates suggest that 3 million skilled tradespeople will be required to make up this deficit. This represents an exciting opportunity to retrain and work in a career with a steady stream of work available for the foreseeable future.

There are many different skilled trades that you could pick from for your new career. Perhaps you could learn how to become a plumber or maybe retrain as an electrician.

IT Services

With a massive uptick in the number of people working from home, IT has become an even more fundamental part of life than it was before. A career in any area relating to computing and IT systems is sure to be a winner so long as you keep up with the latest advances in technology. One particular area that has emerged as vitally important is cybersecurity. Hackers continue to find new ways to infiltrate computer systems and steal data, so working in this field is an excellent career option for the future.















