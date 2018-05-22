Here’s What You Can Do With A Degree In Social Work

One mistake that a lot of people make when contemplating their future is assuming that because they have chosen a course they have chosen a career. However, this is not the case. There are so many people today that attain their university degree and then they do not know what to do with it. To ensure this does not happen to you when contemplating a course, you need to consider what you can do with it to work out whether this is the right option or not for you. With that being said, read on to discover what you can do with a degree in social work.

Further study

If you intend to move onto further studies before starting your career, there are a number of options you have available to you. You may want to move into professional education and training, and so taking a postgraduate qualification may be an option to consider. This will give you the skills in supporting others, mentoring and education in social work education. There are also a whole host of other vocational courses that may interest you, including those that will enable you to become a teacher. Needless to say, you do not have to go into further studies, though, as you can go straight into social work once you have attained your degree.

The skills you will add to your CV

The next element you need to consider is the skills you are going to add to your CV by completing a social work degree. This includes practical skills that will have been attained through work experience and placements, which are a common feature in most social work degrees today. You will also benefit from a range of transferable skills that can be used in virtually all careers. This includes effective time management, negotiating plans and goals, advocacy, managing conflict, analyzing a situation, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Job opportunities

It does not matter whether you have attained an offline or online social work degree, there are going to be a number of different job options that are available to you. The three key jobs that directly relate to this degree are as follows: a social worker, high-intensity therapist, and family support worker. However, there are also a number of other careers that are not directly related to a social work degree, yet your degree would definitely come in useful. This includes a youth worker, volunteer coordinator, play therapist, life coach, detective, counselor, community development worker, careers adviser, advice worker, and adult guidance worker.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding regarding what you can do with a degree in social work. As you can see, there are a number of different doors that will open if you go down this route. However, it is all about making sure that these are doors that you actually want to open!