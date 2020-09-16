5 Effective Strategies For Relaxation When You Need It Most

To combat the stresses of modern life, it’s important to have plenty of relaxation strategies. To help you to create the perfect self-care regime, consider the following stress coping methods.

1. Journaling

During times of stress writing down your thoughts can serve as the perfect relaxation aid. The important thing to remember is that your journal is just for you to read. You should take the chance to let go, writing down your uncensored feelings without fear of judgement. Writing down difficult emotions helps one to release tension, come to realizations, or to feel more calm.

2. Meditation

Mediation is one of the best ways to relax, but just how can you get started? If you’ve read a meditation book or two and are still stuck, try one of these guided meditation apps:

Buddhify: This app offers 200+ meditations plus a wide range of exercises to improve sleep, cope with anxiety, and combat stress.

This app offers 200+ meditations plus a wide range of exercises to improve sleep, cope with anxiety, and combat stress. The Mindfulness App: Here, you’ll benefit from plenty of mindfulness exercises, including meditation. The app also offers a meditation journal to track your progress.

Here, you’ll benefit from plenty of mindfulness exercises, including meditation. The app also offers a meditation journal to track your progress. Headspace: Headspace is one of the most popular apps for meditation and sleep. Whether you’re looking to ease anxiety or get a better night’s rest, you’ll find all that you need here.

3. Yoga

Yoga is a fantastic exercise for relaxation; the practice helps to calm your mind and helps you to access a deeper connection with your mind and body. The practice involves performing a series of stretches, postures and balances, which flow from one to the next. The physical benefits of yoga include improving posture, flexibility, core strength, and toning. Dynamic yoga classes also provide cardio benefits, while gentle classes are more about relaxation. If you are new to yoga it’s best to start with a beginners class to learn the primary poses.

4. Herbal Supplements

There are plenty of herbal supplements that can provide relaxation benefits. For example, Rhodiola it is a yellow-flowered plant that has been used in medicine for many years. One study in the National Library of Medicine demonstrated that Rhodiola was effective to reduce stress symptoms. Other useful plant-based supplements for stress include Chamomile and Valerian root. CBD oil is arguably one of the most effective supplements for anxiety, and it’s also suitable for pain relief. For more information about CBD pain relief products, check out https://www.edocbd.com/product/cbd-pain-cream/.

Before taking any new supplements, its best to talk to your doctor, particularly if you currently take any prescription medicine.

5. The Natural World

The great outdoors has long been praised for its ability to boost our endorphins and lift our spirits. During times of stress, a simple walk in the forest is often the best remedy. For those who experience regular stress symptoms, gardening and hiking are both the perfect hobbies to try. Often, the most simple solutions are those which work the best! Whether it’s lake swimming or a stroll along the beach, the natural world can help to improve your mental health.















