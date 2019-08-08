How To Help Your Husband Pack For His Next Trip

Whether he’s traveling on business, going out of town with the guys, you’ve planned a romantic getaway, or the entire family is tagging along, when you leave the packing up to him, he always leaves something behind. Of course, it’s never anything simple that can be replaced like some shampoo or conditioner, but something he really needs like a business suit or swimming trunks.

There’s no other way to put it – when it comes to packing for a vacation, your husband would be so lost without you. As the loving wife that you are, you’re more than happy to pitch in and make sure he has everything he needs. Here’s a travel packing checklist for men to give you some guidance.

Socks and Underwear

Start with the bare necessities. No matter where your husband is traveling to or what the purpose, he will need some socks and underwear. Since the chances of him doing his own laundry while he’s on vacation are pretty slim, it’s probably a good idea to pack at least a pair for each day. If he has any business meetings or luxury venues to attend, pack a pair of dress socks as well.

Belt, Tie, Jewelry

Here are some more essentials you’ll want your hubby to have during the vacation. Belts, ties, and jewelry. He needs at least one or two durable belts to keep his pants in place. He’ll need a tie for business-related or upscale activities. And, a little bling is always nice for a vacation. A nice watch and maybe a necklace is really all he needs.

At Least Three Pairs of Shoes

No outfit is complete without shoes. Having your husband pack at least three pairs for various occasions is recommended. Flip-flops and sandals are great for the beach, a boating trip, or just a leisure walk. However, if the vacation will involve lots of physical activities like hiking or bike riding, he’ll need at least one pair of sneakers. Last, but not least, be sure to pack one pair of neutral-colored dress shoes. If he has issues with his feet, there are men’s shoes for plantar fasciitis and other conditions to provide extra comfort and support.



Casual Attire

If it’s a guy’s trip, a romantic getaway, or a family vacation then your husband can dress as casual and comfortable as he’d like. You can pack button-up short-sleeve shirts or regular tees with graphics, phrases, and other cool designs on them. A few pairs of shorts or pants, and he’s ready for a great time.

Dress or Business Attire

For business travel or a romantic evening out, your husband will need some dress or business attire. For either occasion, all you need are a few summer suits, light cotton button-ups and ties paired with loafers or dress shoes works best. Obviously, if you’re going out as a couple, if the suit is too much he can always wear the pants and the shirt and leave a few buttons open to keep it comfy and casual but still a bit classy.

Swimwear

Heading to the beach or pool? Don’t forget to pack his swimsuit, flip-flops, and tank tops. Swimwear is pretty straightforward for guys. Unless you plan on doing watersports of some kind, then he might need a wet suit for added protection.

Toiletries

Though you could easily grab toiletries while on vacation it’s best if he already has some packed. You’ll want to make sure he has lotion, soap, shampoo, conditioner, styling gel, razors, grooming kit, aftershave, sunscreen, deodorant, cologne, contact lens solution, a comb, and a brush.

Other Essentials

These things are extremely important when traveling, so don’t forget about them. He’ll need to have his wallet with updated identification such as his passport or driver’s license. The wallet should also have a credit card and some cash. Lastly, for entertainment and communication purposes, pack his technology. A laptop may be necessary for business, but a tablet or smartphone can be great for entertainment. Just be sure you also pack the chargers and adapters or it’s all pointless.

There you have it, the ultimate packing guide for wives just trying to lend their husbands a helping hand. Whether he’s going away on business or to have fun with people he loves he’s got everything he needs to make the experience a positive one. All thanks to you, of course.