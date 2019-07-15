The most important meal of the day is breakfast. However, it is also the most skipped. To make up for it, most people take brunch instead. When you are running late for work or school, you wouldn’t prioritize preparing and eating breakfast. Of course, this will buy you time to lounge in bed a little longer and prepare with what is yet to come. Living in a time-pressured era, we want everything instantly prepared and quit allocating more than an hour for breakfast.

What if there are meals that are quick and easy to prepare but at the same time healthy? The no-breakfast days will come to an end. It’s time to quit just grabbing a granola bar and coffee to work or school. It’s time to start your day with energy-boosting foods with these five healthy breakfast ideas you should try today. Be productive without looking groggy and lazy by taking the first meal of the day. Here’s to a fresh start!

Quickie Green Wrap

Who knew you could get all the nutrients you need in just one wrap? From the name itself, it’s quick to do and will surely provide the energy you need to get through the day. It’s the healthier version of the traditional burrito. This is an ideal breakfast especially if you are trying to limit yourself from consuming processed foods. In three to five minutes, you can prepare your quickie green wrap to go. Goodbye to skipping breakfasts!

Ingredients

1 wholemeal warmed tortilla

3 to 4 slices of avocado

1 scrambled egg

4 pieces of cherry tomatoes sliced in half

2 pieces of lettuce

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Light Avocado Sandwich To-go

Avocados are usually used in desserts and salads but little did people know, it is the perfect ingredient for a healthy and satisfying breakfast. Light avocado sandwich to-go is a combination of sweet and savory in just one bite. With how the creamy and crunchy texture melts in your mouth, it would taste like your ideal breakfast at your favorite go-to place.

It is a three-ingredient meal which will fill your empty stomach and boost the needed energy for the day. The preparation time is in between three to five minutes. What you need to do is mix the mashed avocado with the poached egg and spread on the whole wheat bread. Sprinkle the fried garlic and season with salt and pepper. Hello, tasty and healthy breakfast!

Ingredients

2 pieces of toasted whole wheat bread

1 whole avocado, mashed

1 poached egg

2 cloves of garlic, minced and fried until crispy

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Fiber Rush Pancakes

This is not just your ordinary pancake. Three to four pancakes with oats, nuts, and fruits topped with butter and drizzled with maple syrup. Pancakes are the ideal breakfast. As much as we love chocolate chip pancakes, why not try something healthier for a change? Fiber rush pancakes will fill your recommended intake of fiber in a day. Who knew pancakes can be healthy and tasty at the same time?

Packs of pancake mix are ensured to undergo safe food processing with state-of-the-art equipment. The incorporation of these dry ingredients is supported by reliable food processing machines with XHVAL ball valves to prevent cases of contamination. Your favorite pancake mix is best mixed with nuts and oats topped with sliced bananas.

Ingredients

1 pack of pancake mix

2 eggs, whisked

1 cup milk

½ cup of oatmeal

¼ cup of nuts of preference, chopped

1 whole banana, sliced

The Five-Ingredient Omelet

We want everything quick and easy but at the same time healthy for breakfast. Omelet is the ideal breakfast since everything goes well with eggs. It best goes with whole wheat bread or even brown rice. In a span of ten minutes, your omelet is good to go. Throw everything in the pan, wait until the cheese melts, and fold the omelet. You never have to skip breakfast again with this yummy but healthy meal!

Ingredients

¼ cup of grated cheese melt

½ cup of button mushrooms, sliced

2 to 3 eggs, whisked and scrambled

¼ of a whole white onion, thinly sliced

⅛ cup of scallions, finely chopped

Banana French Toast

This is not your ordinary french toast. Banana French toast is as tasty as it looks. The creamy and soft texture just melts in your mouth. You just need two whole wheat bread dipped in mashed banana mixture with eggs. In the span of three to five minutes, your breakfast is all set. The sweetness comes from the banana instead of sugar. It’s your daily dose of protein, potassium, and vitamin B with just one meal.

(Image Source: https://addapinch.com/banana-bread-french-toast-recipe/)



Ingredients

1 whole banana, mashed

Two pieces of whole wheat bread

2 eggs, whisked

2 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ cup of nuts of preference, finely chopped

As we live in an era where everything is instant, we tend to consider types of food which do not require much preparation. They may seem easy to prepare but we all know that we don’t get all the nutrients we need to get through the day. Breakfast being the most important meal of the day should be energy-boosting. But with the idea that healthy food is not always yummy, we dig into instant food we find tasty. These breakfast ideas will help you indulge in delicious yet healthy food.