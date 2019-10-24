Hair Care And Styling Secrets Women Overseas Swear By

Long, fabulously shiny, perfectly sleek, and healthy-looking hair. Some people have always craved to explore the secrets behind the lustrous strands of Indian women, as well as some other hair beauty hacks from women around the world. We’ve learned hair care and hairstyling secrets from women with the most beautiful and fashionable hair across the globe and are now ready to let you in on them.

Upon reading this post, you will get the chance to boost your hair care routine by practicing a super effective and modern approach of French women to hair care and beauty, implementing the best ancient Indian hair secrets, as well as making the best out of the Brazilian hair straightening technique called Brazilian blowout. Read on and start working towards those fabulous and healthy strands today!

Secret # 1: Brazilian Blowout — a Gift from Brazil to Women Around the World

If you’ve been struggling with super coarse and frizzy black hair, this styling option might be exactly what you need. Brazilian blowout is a semi-permanent hair straightening procedure during which a protein solution is added to your hair to act as a shield and keep your strands from damage — and make your hair look super sleek, of course. Just make sure you find the most professional stylist in your area who uses top-notch equipment for a Brazilian blowout, including the best flat iron for black hair. Even though Brazilian blowout is a hair straightening technique that comes from Brazil, these days women from all over the world enjoy its wonderful benefits.

Secret #2: Natural Hair Remedies from Indian Women

To enhance their hair health and growth potential, Indian women make the most of ayurvedic herbs and natural ingredients such as henna, aloe vera, gooseberry, amla, shaffron, and coconut oil. These natural hair treatments might belong in your cabinet since they truly work wonders when it comes to enhancing your hair looks, growth, shine, and overall health.

Let’s take Amla, for example. It serves as a great conditioner, prevents premature graying, enhances scalp health, and stimulates hair growth. Indian women often make Amla hair masks by mixing 7 tablespoons of Amla with 6 tablespoons of water to form a thick mixture. Apply the mask to your scalp and strands, then leave for half an hour, and wash off with shampoo. Make sure you use this mask three times a week for best results.

Secret #3: Hair Care Hacks from Greek Women

As for Greek women, they love using olive oil — and not just for cooking. Olive oil acts as a superb exfoliating agent, so a lot of Greek women mix olive oil with salt or sugar to make an excellent hair scrub. Apply this scrub on your scalp and hair strands, keep it for ten minutes, and then wash it off with shampoo. It will definitely add more strength and shine to your locks.

In addition to this, women in Greece love rinsing their shiny strands with water that’s been steeped in rosemary. Just keep in mind that rosemary usually darkens your hair — which is great if that’s exactly the effect you’re trying to achieve, of course. If you want to keep your hair light, swap this routine for multiple alternatives described in this post.

Secret #4: French Women And Their Modern Approach

They often say that French women don’t have any hair secrets — they ‘woke up like this’. But that’s not entirely true. Besides, do you really believe that you can flaunt gorgeous hair without actually doing anything to your locks? We doubt it. In fact, in the context of balancing our post, we really like the modern approach of French women to how they treat their hair.

First, hair nourishment is paramount. Second, the ends cannot be dry. Third, the roots cannot be greasy. Your hair must be clean all the time. That’s about it when it comes to French women’s hair care. As for the secret to that relaxed-yet-chic look French women are famous for, that’s because they barely style their locks. And when they do, they use top of the line expensive tools and products.

Furthermore, French women often leave their hair loose, open, untied — just a little bit of hair spray to keep the broken ends flat, and that’s it. As a result, their hair looks gorgeous, and they can trick everyone into thinking that they ‘woke up like this’. C’est magnifique!

Combine Ancient Remedies with Modern Attitude

Coconut oil, aloe vera, amla, rosemary water… as well as top-quality hair styling products and tools of today. These are the ‘ingredients’ of a modern woman’s successful approach to boosting her hair’s health and beauty. In our view, developing the talent to combine time-proven natural remedies from women around the world with top-notch modern tools and techniques is the ultimate secret to healthy and gorgeous hair.