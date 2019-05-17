6 Gym Bag Essentials You Need For Your Workout Routine

Whether you’re a regular gym rat or you’re looking to get your body in shape, you need to roll up to the gym packed and ready to go. The gym is a place for people to relieve stress, clear their mind, push their body to the limits, or create a healthy lifestyle change. Whatever the case may be, going to the gym means you need to be prepared. While some gyms may have towels readily available or locks to secure your bag, others may not. That’s why we’re here to help you pack your gym bag so you can do your workout routine fully equipped.

Gym Bag

Going to the gym requires a handful of items. That’s why you need a practical gym bag that will store all of your belongings. Each gym goer has different needs. Are you simple and only need a change of clothes? Or, do you prefer coming fully prepared to shower, have a protein shake, and use different types of shoes for various exercises? These are questions you should ask yourself when looking for the perfect gym bag. You don’t want to stuff all of your workout clothes and materials into a tiny bag. Nor do you want to lug around a large gym bag with nothing in it. Many people also hit up the gym before or after work. If this is your case, a gym-to-office backpack, such as RYU’s line of backpacks, will fit all of your gym and work clothes and items!

The Right Apparel

No, cotton shirts and jeans are not the best workout clothes to wear at the gym. Because your body produces sweat when you’re partaking in strenuous activities, such as lifting weight or biking for dozens of miles, you’re going to want apparel that is moisture-wicking and keeps you cool. Flaunt your personal style with fashionable workout clothes from Gymshark that will show your personal trainer you mean business. Pack your bag with these essential apparel items for a comfortable gym experience:

Tank top/moisture-wicking top

Gym shorts or leggings

Moisture-wicking socks

Breathable underwear/sports bra

Hair tie or headband

The Right Shoes

Along with comfortable apparel that keeps you cool and dry, you’re going to want proper footwear as well. At the gym, you can perform various activities, from squatting, to HIIT classes, to running on the treadmill. What many people fail to realize is that these activities require proper shoes. If you’re pumping iron, you’re going to want a shoe with a low heel drop to keep you firmly planted on the ground with good traction control so you don’t slip. When you hit the treadmill to increase your cardio, opt for a shoe with proper cushioning and stability to avoid injuries such as shin splints or IT Band problems.

It’s important to keep your gym shoes separate from your everyday casual shoes. After you’ve wiped your sweat off and packed your bag, throw on a pair of the new Adidas Nite Jogger that offers retro styling with modern comfort and cushion. Features like a supportive BOOST midsole and sock liner insole make a difference when you’re on your feet all the time. Also, changing shoes will ensure your gym shoes will have a longer lifespan and you’ll be able to don your fashion sense as you walk to your car!



Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is key to having a productive and healthy gym sesh. You always want to make sure you’re drinking enough liquids during your pre- and post-workout routine. While you sweat, your body is losing a lot of liquids. Rehydrate yourself throughout your gym routine to avoid cramps and stay cool. Skip out on waiting at the water fountain and supply yourself with an insulated water bottle that has a spout with a push button. This way, if you’re on the stationary bike or in between deadlift reps, you won’t have to unscrew the lid of your bottle every time you need a sip of water or sports drink. Not only will you be saving the environment from harmful plastic bottles, but you’ll also be able to add a personal touch to your gym bag by choosing a water bottle you like.

Personal Hygiene Products

Unfortunately, no matter how nice your gym may be, you’re still susceptible to common locker room infections such as athlete’s foot or ringworm. That’s why it’s crucial to stock your gym bag with personal hygiene products such as shampoo and soap to stay clean after you’re done hitting the weights. Here’s a list of must-have hygiene products that should be in your gym bag:

Shower Sandals

Shampoo/Conditioner

Body Wash

Deodorant

Moisturizer

Comb/Brush

Face and Body Towel

Accessories

Lastly, you’re going to want some fancy accessories to make your gym experience that much more enjoyable. Invest in a smartwatch such as Garmin that has a heart rate monitor and other analytics to determine your VO2 Max and overall performance. Then, get your fire playlist ready and connect your wireless headphones and get pumped to tackle your next rep or set!

Wrapping Up

Going to the gym is a great way to clear your mind and feel good. Make sure you’re ready to go with these essential items that belong in every gym bag! This way, you’ll be able to focus on running PRs and achieving your goals instead of lifting in discomfort with the wrong pair of shoes.