Alone time is essential, regardless if you’re a full-on introvert or a people person. It gives you time to fulfill your basic needs, such as house cleaning, grocery shopping and relaxing after an exhausting day. What’s more, spending some “me-time” enables you to discover and love yourself in new and unexpected ways.

If you’re by yourself right now (and feel cooped up at home), do outdoor activities that will recharge your batteries and get to know yourself more. Here are eight ideas to get you started:

1. Go Fishing

Whether you’re going deep sea fishing in the Gold Coast or just catching a few fish at your local lake, you’ll surely love this awesome outdoor activity. You won’t have to worry about your companion losing patience if the fish in the area aren’t biting. What’s more, you can enjoy the great outdoors all to yourself.

2. Try Out Parkour

This activity is ideal for fit or athletic individuals who want to elevate their workout regimen. Parkour is an obstacle-course style outdoor activity that challenges you to find the fastest path from point A to point B. It’s an effective way to improve your balance, mind-body coordination and quick decision skills.

The best thing about parkour is that you can do it anywhere — the park, at an outdoor garden or anywhere in the city. If you want to stay fit and have fun at the same time, this activity is right for you.

3. Take a Stroll

You can still have some solo outdoor fun even if you’re not athletic. Look for a secluded but safe rural area or a public park within walking distance of where you live. Then, set out on foot to get to your destination. As you wander, take the time to consciously observe your surroundings and enjoy the natural beauty around you.

4. Go Stargazing

An open, beautiful and star-studded sky can help you relax and reflect on the good things happening in your life. Grab a blanket (if the weather’s cold) and walk to an outdoor spot that gives you an unobstructed view of the sky. Rather than run through your to-do next for the following day or think about the problems you’ll face next week, try to unwind by focusing on the natural beauty above you.

5. Watch an Outdoor Movie

Many indoor cinemas across the globe are not open to the public because of the current pandemic. As an alternative, take your car and head to a drive-in cinema near your area.

You could also head to a city that hosts outdoor movie nights. If this is available, find a good spot (preferably away from crowds), munch on your favorite snacks and watch an awesome film by yourself.

6. Go on a Road Trip

If booking a trip overseas isn’t possible at the moment, you could consider traveling solo and exploring a few cities by car. Traveling alone offers many benefits, including:

Personal Growth – When you travel with others, you can easily look to them for support when things don’t go according to plan. The situation is different when you’re traveling alone, as you’ll need to face challenges and make difficult decisions on your own. This will push you to grow as a person.

The Opportunity to Meet New People – Solo traveling lets you meet new friends, as you’re forced to move out of your comfort zone and create connections. Making friends enables you to learn more about a new place with open ears and eyes.

Unrestricted Planning – Coordinating a trip with multiple travelers can be difficult. You have to make sure that everyone likes the itinerary. When you hit the road by yourself, however, you enjoy the luxury of choosing your destination without objections or arguments.

7. Relax at the Beach

If the beach near your area is open, find a secluded spot and spend a glorious day with your nose buried in a book and your toes in the sand. This alone time lets you soak up the sun, calm your mind and enjoy the sound of the waves.

8. Explore Your Hometown

Many people take their hometown for granted. When they’ve lived there for so long, they have difficulty finding features that make their town awesome.

If you’re thinking of revisiting your hometown, look at this area with fresh eyes by acting like a tourist for the day. Have a blast eating at your town’s best restaurants and taking pictures of special attractions. Wandering around with the perspective of seeing everything for the first time will make this solo outdoor activity extra special.

Spending some time by yourself will help you become more independent. And it will allow you to love yourself for who you are.
















