Glorious Crowning Glory: 5 Best Hairstyles for Black Bridesmaids

As part of the entourage, bridesmaids are tasked with a lot of things including but not limited to assisting with the planning, running errands, and keeping the whole bridal party updated and entertained. This is on top of finding the perfect bridesmaid’s gown that’s not just flattering but fits the wedding theme flawlessly. There are other things to consider as well like the bridesmaid makeup look that should highlight the face and natural features, the pair of shoes that don’t just match the dress but are also comfortable to wear, and accessories that will complete the bridesmaid aesthetic.

One element that sometimes gets overlooked and becomes an afterthought is the bridesmaid’s hairstyle. A bridesmaid sometimes ends up with a boring bun or a limp ponytail either because of the lack of inspiration or time to plan. This shouldn’t be the case as there are a lot of styles you can try that are not just stunning to look at but also easy to pull off.

We have gathered down the best hairstyles for black bridesmaids to try. Give your crowning glory the attention it deserves by finding the hairdo that suits you the most. Read on for hair inspirations you’ll fall in love with.

Bewitching Braids

Braids are sometimes seen as a casual and day-to-day ‘do but you can wear and rock them even for special events like a wedding. Braids are low-maintenance and versatile. Plus, they stay in place from morning while you do your bridesmaid duties until nighttime when it’s time to dance and party. You can also get creative with your braids as there are a lot of styles to choose from – box, knotless, dreadlocks, Fulani, goddess, passion twists, and a whole lot more depending on your style. You can wear your braids in an updo or let them flow down naturally. Lastly, you can embellish it with stones or beads.

Braids are not just perfect for outdoor weddings that are more laid back and fun, they also fit for glamorous affairs that are elegant and luxurious.

Lovely Loose Curls

Embrace your curls and let them shine in their natural glory. If you think your hair is too short, some hair clips and weaves can help you achieve those long and charming ringlets. Loose curls go perfectly well with fresh and light makeup. Add some sparkle to the look by wearing a bejeweled hair accessory and you’re good to go.

Awesome Afro

If you have type 4 hair and want to go all natural, go for it! Rocking an afro is a fashion statement that gives off that cool and effortless vibe. Prepare your hair by detangling and moisturizing it well before the event. You should also treat it with products that will protect it from humidity and will retain the curls throughout the affair. Add a touch of glam by putting on a sparkly hair clip or some fresh flowers.

Classic Chignon

It’s a classic for a reason – beautiful and fits just about any look. You can style your chignon the way you want – with a sleek and smooth bun or something more intricate with swirls and waves. You can also prettily frame your face with side-swept bangs or a cascade of side curls. If you’re attending a glamorous affair and want to take the look to the next level, wear an embellished headband or even a tiara fit for a princess.

Ponytail Fairytale

For a clean and chic look, go for a stylish ponytail. You can either choose a high straight ponytail or a low curly ponytail depending on the overall vision you are after. A high ponytail is more modern and sleeker, great for trendy and swanky celebrations while a low one is more romantic and dramatic, fit for a dreamy and whimsical fete. If want more length and volume, extensions are the way to go.

Pretty Faux Hawk

Nothing says chic more than a hip and stylish faux hawk. This non-traditional hairstyle will surely make heads turn with its blend of feminine and edgy aesthetics especially when you’re wearing a lace bridesmaid dress. It’s glamorous, eye-catching, and great with both curly and straight hair.