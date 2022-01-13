Find Your Next Used Motorcycle at the American Motorcycle Trading Company.

According to the latest reports from the automotive sector, the motorcycle market is growing right now and has been for quite some time. In fact, bike sales reached record highs in 2020 and rose another 47 percent during 2021. This trend is expected to hold steady through the years to come. Though some buyers opt for new models, many are in the market for used motorcycles. Purchasing a used bike offers numerous benefits. Of course, the key to making the most of this option is understanding what to look for while perusing used bikes for sale.

Factors to Examine When Looking at Used Motorcycles

Those who are considering buying a used motorcycle certainly have plenty of models to choose from. Bikers are constantly upgrading to newer, bigger, or more powerful models and selling their old bikes. While this gives buyers a vast selection to choose from, not all used bikes are worth their asking price. Some should be altogether avoided. Purchasing a used bike from a trusted dealer like those available at the American Motorcycle Trading Company can eliminate much of the guesswork. At the same time, taking the following factors into account during the search is advised.

Size of the Bike

Most people tend to enter the bike market with specific brands and styles in mind. Those are important elements; after all, if you don’t get the type of bike you want, you won’t be happy with it. Still, looks and brand names aren’t the only factors that matter. Be sure the bike fits you well. Its handlebars should be at a comfortable position for your hands and arms, and you should be able to plant your feet firmly on the ground while sitting on the bike. Additionally, the bike needs to be large and powerful enough to support your weight without being too difficult for you to hold upright.

Wear and Tear

When you’re looking at bikes that are the right size for your needs, also examine their appearance. Look for signs the bike may have been in an accident. These could include scrapes on the body parts and exhaust, dents, bent pieces of the frame, and mismatched paint. Also, assess the mechanical components. If they’re excessively dirty, rusted, or showing other signs of wear, this could be an indication that the bike hasn’t been properly maintained.

Test the Waters Testing out the bike is also recommended. Sit on the bike and bounce a bit to see if the suspension seems too stiff or weak. Let the bike roll forward and test the brakes to make sure they’re working smoothly and quietly. Check out the clutch to ensure it’s functioning the way it should without any hesitation, unusual noises, or other issues. Listen to the motor for ominous sounds. Look for uneven wear on the









