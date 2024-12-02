In Singapore, a short-term loan known as a revolving credit facility (RCF) enables companies to borrow funds up to a specified amount and pay them back over time. “Revolvers” is another name for RCFs.

A revolving credit line may be a significant source of short-term liquidity for a small firm. A bank provides a certain amount of credit available for an unlimited amount of time when it offers revolving credit. Periodically, the debt is paid back, and after it is, the company is free to borrow money again. The borrower is not required to repay a set amount each month, but interest will be acquired on the loan as long as it is not paid back. Up to the designated maximum, the credit can typically be utilized repeatedly.

RCFs are an adaptable method of funding daily operations, working capital, and unforeseen expenses for businesses. They can be utilized frequently without requiring a new loan application each time.

What benefits does revolving credit offer?

A revolving credit instead of a term loan or standard line of credit has many benefits. Customers of a revolving credit line will specifically benefit from:

Adjustable terms for repayment

You need to make certain monthly payments to service a term loan.

When money is scarce, these payments can affect a small firm. A revolving line of credit, on the other hand, allows you to pay the minimum amount owed.

On-demand cash

In contrast to traditional loans, revolving line credits give you access to money whenever you need it, enabling you to obtain finance in advance. You can ensure that your company’s short-term cash needs are always met if you have easy access to finances.

Practical flexibility

A revolving line of credit gives you the flexibility to decide how you want to use the borrowed funds, whether it’s to purchase goods or equipment or to cover business expenses.

What are the requirements for obtaining a revolving line of credit?

There are requirements your business must fulfil if you want to qualify for a revolving line of credit for your small business. To determine your ability to repay your debt, banks will probably examine your company’s cash flow, income, and balance sheets.

Where can I apply?

A DBS overdraft facility is a revolving line of credit for which you can apply online. To apply for an overdraft capacity, you must possess a DBS business account. The application and supporting documentation must be submitted within two weeks.

What Are the Revolving Credit Facility Qualifications?

Each lender will have different requirements for a revolving credit facility. A solid financial history, a steady salary, and a high credit score are some prerequisites.

In order to assess your suitability for a revolving credit line, lenders will also usually review your company’s cash flow and financial accounts.

For what purpose do you require the funds?

You might be better off with a revolving credit facility if you require the money for recurring or unforeseen needs. It gives you freedom and lets you take out loans and pay them back when you can. Having a good relationship with the lender and a clear business plan can also increase your chances of qualifying for a revolving credit facility. Remember to provide detailed information about how you plan to use the funds when applying for this type of financing.

This will help the lender understand your needs and make a more informed decision. Furthermore, maintaining a positive cash flow and demonstrating responsible financial management will also be key factors in securing a revolving credit facility.