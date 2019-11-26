What Fears Are Holding You Back From Your Dream Career?

Think back to your younger life; those halcyon days when your head was filled with images of your dream career.

Perhaps you wanted to be an actress, a politician, or even a rocket scientist.

You might have had goals in mind when going through school.

But then those dreams and ideas might have faded, as your life took turns that you didn’t want or expect. That career you imagined might now seem out of your reach. And the job you are in might seem second-best in comparison.

If you are relating to this, then we can sympathize with your frustration. But rather than wallow in thoughts of what might have been, why don’t you consider those dreams you once had. If they are based in some kind of reality, you might still have time to follow that career path that once filled your heart and mind with hope and happiness.

You could, but then again, there could be fears holding you back from pursuing those goals you used to have in mind. Perhaps they are fears such as the ones we will list here. Should you let them defeat you? No, so consider the following, and give yourself the opportunity to turn the dreams you had into a reality.

Fear #1: The fear of rejection

We are thinking of this in two ways.

On a very basic level, you might simply be afraid of being turned down after a job interview. Rather than endure those feelings of ‘not being good enough,’ you might rule out the idea of attending interviews in the first place.If this is you, then know this. You will face rejection, and you won’t get every job you apply for. However, that doesn’t mean you aren’t ‘good enough.’ It just means that you are but one of many applying for the same job. Still, you can take steps to improve your chances. By taking professional courses, getting experience through voluntary work, and by improving your resume, you will start to feel more confident in your abilities. This in itself could increase your chances at a job interview.

Secondly, you might fear rejection because of your gender. Especially when it comes to those male-dominated careers, you might be afraid you will get turned down from the related college courses and job roles because you’re a woman.

If you’re relating to this, then you need to know that the tide is turning. Women are being encouraged to take those STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) that can bring about a balance in those careers dominated by men. So, if you ever wanted to be a civil engineer, a pilot, a games designer, or any other job role that has previously been considered male-dominated, you should face fewer challenges when going down the college and job hunting route. Take a look at these 10 aviation courses, for starters.

Fear #2: The fear of change

If you were to pursue a new career path, you would have to move away from the routines that you have now become comfortable with. You might have to suffer a decrease in pay if you had to start on the bottom of a new career ladder. You would have to take on new responsibilities. And you would have to say goodbye to your current work colleagues and hello to a bunch of strangers. These are changes that you might not feel ready for.

But think of the alternative.

Do you want to be where you are ten years from now? Do you want to be at a greater distance from the career plans you had when you were younger? Do you want to experience the boredom and frustration that could be dominating your life at the moment?

Change can be scary but think about the benefits. You will finally have the opportunity to be in a career that could fill you with joy and happiness. You might have the opportunity to earn more money than you are at the moment. And you might make life-long friends that could bless your life forevermore.

So, embrace the prospect of change rather than fear it. Think of the positives instead of the negatives. And then find ways to make the prospect of change less fearful, perhaps by finding ways to save money at home if you’re going to face a short-term drop in your finances, and by promising to hang out with those work colleagues you don’t want to say goodbye to.

Have we related to you in this article? If so, follow our suggestions, as your dream career could become a reality if you do. We wish you every success and happiness moving forward, whatever you decide to do in your life.