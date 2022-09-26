Everything You Need To Know When Planning The Road Trip Of A Lifetime

Photo by Hannah Nelson from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/photo/girl-holding-map-inside-vehicle-1037890/

So, you’re thinking of doing something exciting and going on a road trip? It’s such a brilliant idea that it’s a wonder why it has become almost extinct in the age of the package holiday. There’s nothing like that sense of adventure and freedom that comes from being on the road to wherever you want, unleashed by the pressures of everyday life.

Everyone wishes to get away from their regular life and whisk themselves away on a road trip, but if you’re in a position to go out and do it, count yourself very lucky indeed. You owe it to yourself to make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and there are plenty of ways to do so.

XC skiing, wine-tasting, bungee jumping or local music enjoying – whatever your speed, whatever your style, this article will get your mind racing as to what to do to make your road trip the stuff that dreams are made of.

Travel Wisely

The first thing you’ll need for any good road trip is transportation! While public transportation such as trains is a valiant if a tedious option, we recommend travelling around in a personal car on lease. A personal lease allows you to drive away in a brand-new car without having to pay the full price or be burdened with it for a long amount of time. Instead, you have it for a set period of time, anywhere from a year to four years, where you can enjoy the best of your car’s years.

For a road trip, there are multiple different ways that you can approach getting a lease car. For a nippy, gadget-ridden hatch, the Citroen DS3 is a stylish and surprisingly roomy choice, but if you’re in the mood for something more authentic to the road trip vibes, a Jeep or Land Rover will suit you down to the ground. A sophisticated German saloon from Mercedes or BMW is for those whose priority is luxury, and if you want to have a future-forward road trip that doesn’t harm the environment, an all-electric car such as a Tesla is the perfect option for you.

Take Part in Activities Along the Way

A huge part of a memorable road trip is the activities you do along the way. Filling your days up with activities of all kinds will leave you excited for every day and leave you fulfilled when the time has come to return home. A great road trip is made of some stuff structured into your schedule mixed in with spontaneous activities you find along the way.

Thrill seekers should look out for activities such as bungee-jumping, XC skiing and dune buggy-driving should the conditions allow for each of these. Each climate or location brings new activities to set your heartbeat racing, and for those looking for something a bit slower but just as rewarding, recreations such as hiking, and off-road driving will offer incredible experiences.

Pleasure Your Senses

Compliment the big experiences with some superb downtime. Pleasuring your senses with calmer activities will balance out the adrenaline, and you’ll start getting in touch with the culture in the area of your choice.

For taste, going to wine-tasting events at local wineries or vineyards, or going out to local restaurants will provide your trip with a more social aspect that also gives you a great excuse to get a little tipsy! To stimulate your senses, going to a spa or taking part in aromatherapy activities that harness the natural landscape to your advantage will reinvigorate your body and wellness.

Explore Local Culture

Even on a road trip in your own country, there are plenty of local cultures to immerse yourself in to learn and grow from. Exploring different cultures is shown to make you a more well-rounded person, and events such as local music gigs and art installations can not only get you closer to the local scene and also closer to the local people. Who knows, you could meet a friend for life or your future partner! We hope that your brain is now swelling with ideas on how to make your road trip something to look back on and beam with joy. Now, go and have the time of your