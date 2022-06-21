Everything You Need to Know About the SIA License

A security job is essential and may be quite rewarding. And suppose you’re considering a career as a security operative; in that case, you have to undergo proper training and get a license.

The license you have to obtain to pursue this career is the SIA license. This article will explain what an SIA license is, the licensing process, including what requirements you must follow, and what training courses you should take. Continue reading to learn more!

What is an SIA License?

The Security Industry Authority license or the SIA license is required in the security industry. It guarantees that everyone embarking on a security post has received the requisite approved training and is adequately prepared for the realities of working in a security setting.

Individuals who work in the security profession without a valid SIA license risk jail or significant fines and penalties.

Two Types of SIA License

The SIA license is classified into two types. Here are the two categories:

1. Frontline licenses – necessary for anyone who engages in licensable activities, except key holding. These permits must be displayed at all times.

2. Non-frontline licenses – for individuals who manage, oversee, or employ workers who engage in licensable activities but do not engage in frontline activity.

Job Positions that Require SIA License

The SIA license is exclusive to the security industry. It is tangible verification that candidates meet all physical, legal, and training criteria for a certain job.

Generally, the following are the positions that require an SIA license:

Vehicle immobilizers

Bodyguards

Cash and valuables in transit

Door supervisors

CCTV operatives

Close Protection Officers

Keyholders

SIA License Requirement

An SIA licensing application must include a document demonstrating the necessary qualifications and proof that you have been appropriately trained for the position for which you want your license. Here are the standards you must meet to obtain a license:

You have identification documents. You are over the age of 18. You have a current SIA training qualification. You are legally permitted to work in the United Kingdom.

SIA Training Course

An SIA training course will provide the information and skills you need to successfully apply for your SIA license and begin working in the UK’s expanding and increasingly essential sector.

Only if you earn an authorized certification after your course will your SIA training contribute toward your license.

The following are the training courses you may take:

Security Guard Training

This training is for human-crewed guarding operations other than door monitoring, close protection, cash and valuables in transit, or public space surveillance training.

Door Supervisor Training

This training includes educating personnel on performing operational security tasks in permitted establishments. The only exception is the tasks that primarily entail using CCTV or transporting cash and valuables.

Close Protection Training

This training teaches delegates to protect one or more people from unwarranted, violent assaults or injuries. One good example of this is the presidential bodyguards.

Cash and Valuables in Transit

This training provides proper education on protecting belongings against damage, theft, or illicit acquisition. Delegates are also trained on the necessary ways of securing property transportation.

CCTV Training

This training teaches trainees how to use CCTV equipment to monitor activities, identify persons of interest, and recognize suspicious behavior.

SIA License Cost

As of April 2020, a three-year SIA licensing costs £190, regardless of the license you apply for; it is also non-refundable. This price also does not cover the costs of the specific training you desire to pursue.

Normally, an SIA license is only valid for one year for frontline vehicle immobilizers before, and you must renew it afterward. And if you need two licenses, you can get a 50% discount on an extra license.

Latency of the SIA License Application Process

Processing applications might take up to 25 working days on average. In unusual cases, such as issues with identification verification or queries regarding criminal backgrounds, it might take up to 6 weeks or longer.