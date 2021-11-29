Everyday Leggings vs. Workout Leggings: What’s the difference?

If you’re up for a good workout, you’ll probably be needing the perfect outfit – stylish and supportive, thick and elastic, combining excellent aesthetics and ultimate quality. And though top-line spandex leggings usually can do the trick, there is a world of differences between workout leggings and everyday printed leggings.

Gladly, we are here to be your guide and teach you all the details about the difference between workout pants and casual wear for everyday use. So, are you ready to know the alternatives before you feel them?

What’s the Difference Between Everyday Leggings and Workout Pants?

Put shortly – workout pants are designed to cater to the needs of a rather active and dynamic workout session with a specific exercise program. In contrast to everyday cotton leggings that bring softness and fashion festival leggings that bring style, workout leggings are intended to focus primarily on support.

So, how does the magic happen exactly?

The Ideal Fit & The Active Support

High waisted workout leggings for women are supremely form-fitting on the waistband, tights, and legs. Their fit is not merely intended to outline but also to shape and mold the silhouette. The final objective is for the body to be supported enough to prevent trauma, minimize trembling, and boost confidence during the workout.

All of these benefits become possible through the use of thicker fabrics, suitable for the purposes of running, jogging, fitness workout, a home or a gym yoga session. Because pants and yoga go together like hand and a glove, as long as you have the ideal pair, embracing you in comfort.

The Ultimate Fabric Stretch

Workout leggings have the fantastic quality of combining an elastic structure with fabric endurance and solidness. In addition, they are highly stretchy, thus providing both flexibility and a comfortable fit on the waist, legging, and booty.

You can quickly feel how different stretching is in a pair of everyday cotton leggings and specially designed gym leggings made of stretchy spandex or lightweight polyester. The first can make you feel restricted, baggy, and even clumsy, while the latter will typically be comfortable enough to help you re-explore your own boundaries.

The Moisture-Wicking Effect

No need to tell you that working out often comes with extensive sweating and a lot of moisture running down your legs, tummy, and back. Casual cotton leggings will absorb the sweat and therefore make you feel soaking midway through your workout session.

Sports-wear leggings, on the other hand, are designed to minimize that discomfort. They are highly moisture-wicking indeed – but they encourage the sweat to evaporate instead of keeping it into the fibers and onto your skin.

This important detail will not merely prevent you from experiencing large sweat stains but will also help you feel more comfortable and healthy while being active in the sports hall.

The Pants’ Lengths

Workout and yoga pants can come in a variety of length designs – some will reach all the way down to the ankle, while capris will get midway to the calf of the leg. Which length design to use can depend on the type of exercise you’re doing, the season, and your preferred style. Either way, the unique fabrics will equip you with an outfit thick enough to keep you up and thin and soft enough to give you the freedom to go.

Capris are often preferred for their form-fitting workout design, while full-length workout pants can provide an extra layer of sleekness thanks to the ankle-long legging design with a supportive waistband on top.

That’s right – being active has different faces, and each of them can be stylish enough to boost your results and looks all at once.

At the End of the Day… Is it Better to do Sports with Workout Leggings?

A hundred times yes! When you wear leggings specially designed for active workouts, you will typically achieve better results, suffer less trauma, and optimize your performance to the fullest.

What’s more – with the catalogue of Devil Walking, all of this will come to you in colors, patterns, motifs, cuts, and designs that vibe with the latest rave trends. So – are you in for taking the party to the everyday active lifestyle?

Designs can Change, but Styles Remain!

At the end of the day, you care for more than if your workout leggings are thin or thick, made of cotton or polyester, casual or flared. Because fit matters, but what also remains important is your one-of-a-kind memorable style!

So, what are the different alternatives that Devil Walking can offer for when you want to be both comfortable and worthy of stealing the spotlight wherever you go?

The Space-Time Workout Leggings

In these soft and ankle-length printed pants, yoga will be just the beginning. They are made of supremely sleek spandex fabric – elastic, shape-forming, and guaranteeing a super sexy fit in all sizes available.

They have a thick waistband finish and a mesmerizing all-over abstract print in black and grey. Because working out can be an act of art!

The Camo Workout and Yoga Pants

Classic combat looks and an ultra-stretch come together in our legging superstar with a mighty gym fashion vibe. They have a supportive waistband and a thin but highly elastic structure that guarantees both durability and comfortable luxury on the skin.

You can wear the pair it with a pattern-related camo top for bonus coolness points, wear them as jogging or yoga pants, and even use them for a comfortable mountain hike every now and then.

The Soft Vortex Capris

Swirling, twisting, hypnotizing, and savage – the active-fashion Vortex gym pants are anything but casual. Their fabric is solid, squat-proof, and 100% non-see-through – all you’ll typically need for a good stretch, a good run, or both.

The all-over print of the pants is UV reactive and treatable with machine washing, as long as you only use cold water for the procedure.

The Broken Pieces Capri Leggings

The difference between yoga pants and festival fashion… It definitely shouldn’t be the vibrant energy! With these super-stretch capri workout pants, you can be active while keeping the rave culture stamped as a second skin upon your lower body.

They are printed with abstract geometrical shapes, a causal dotted base of ink blue, and UV-reactive inks that will make you as savage as you can get.

So – are you ready to stay active while you stay cool? We are here to make your exercise program as epic as you are!









