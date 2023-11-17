ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit Continues To Encourage Zillenials To Step Into Their Power

This is a reminder that you were born to shake things up!

During the fourth installment of ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Disruptorr Summit, the beloved brand returned to the mecca of Black culture, the city of Atlanta, to highlight and uplift all of the Zillenials as they step into their ‘Era of Disruption’, breaking the mold one glass ceiling at a time.

“I have a daughter who kind of sits in that GU age group, which I think I sit in the GU age group too, but that’s a different interview,” said GU Co-Founder and Lead Rechelle Dennis during the event. “But for me, I do not want anyone in this generation to operate from anything less than the CEO chair that was given to them, which means they’ve got an agency. They’ve got a gaul. They’ve got a tenacity. They’ve got a resilience that they need to turn up to 100 because they can do that now, the more they do now… imagine what the next generation picks up as before.”

She continued: “I’m just excited to see them harness the power and I want them to be super greedy. I want them to be super loud and I want them to be super powerful so that we continue to exceed expectations on what we’re handing off.”

The day-long event featured conversations led by disruptors like dynamic sister-duo Jordyn and Jodie Woods who outlined what it means to lean on one another while taking their business endeavors to the next level as well as a live taping of “If Not for My Girls,” featuring Muni Long, Pretty Vee, and BIA where they talked about all things fashion, with a focus on the creativity in the space alongside designers Aleali May and Torianna Breaux.

What’s more, attendees had the opportunity to take advantage of on-the-ground interactive sessions like Coca-Cola’s Y2K photo booth, a flower crown-making station, speed mentoring, and so much more.

For business owner, Neesa, attending an event like the Disruptor Summit is key to her growth as an entrepreneur.

“It definitely gets me out of my comfort zone getting to connect with different people,” said the Mink It Up CEO. “I love people so that’s something that I love doing and it actually gets my mind moving, it gets me thinking about new ideas, fresh perspectives… things like that.”

With so many boss women in the place, Neesa explained what the term means to her.

“I feel like a boss as someone who is a go-getter. Someone who doesn’t make excuses for themselves, like if they gotta be the worker, it’s okay,” she shared.

The ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit continues to get bigger and better. There is no telling what is in store as they continue to help young women in the culture find their voice and use it as an agent of change.