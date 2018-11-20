These Modern Engagement Ring Trends Scream ‘Look At Me!’

A woman’s engagement ring should be something special. When the question is finally popped, that ring is going to be displayed and photographed and shared for eternity, so it’s important that it makes a statement.

While simple, classic rings still make an elegant choice, for a ring that really makes you stop and look – you’re going to want something truly special. Get inspiration for the ring of your dreams with this guide to modern engagement ring trends.

Big, bold and beautiful

The bigger the ring, the higher the cost – this much we know is true. While a big engagement ring can be a status symbol, it’s also every girl’s dream to show off a big, gorgeous ring on her finger. While a huge ring might be out of your partner’s budget, you can dream away by taking a look at the biggest celebrity engagement rings in history. Their beauty (and price!) might make you weep, but there’s no denying these ring styles make a huge statement.

All the colors of the rainbow

As breathtaking as diamonds are, more and more people are opting for colored engagement rings as a way to embrace modern trends. Gemstone engagement rings have become increasingly popular since the Duchess of Cambridge was given Princess Diana’s beautiful sapphire and diamond ring, gemstones are the choice du jour for engagement rings. Love & Promise gemstones offer a unique selection of colored stones including champagne and blush sapphires which can be used to create some striking pieces. Shy away from the traditional route and embrace color instead.

Can’t decide? Mix metals

Love the sound of platinum but drawn to rose gold? Why not choose both? Mixed metal engagement and wedding rings are a big trend for this year and can be a wonderful way for you to enjoy the best of both. Making a style statement that’s as beautiful and unique as you – a mixed metal ring commands attention. Mixing metals also give you greater flexibility when choosing your wedding band, so it’s something to consider to give you a wider choice of ring styles.

Unique stones for unique personalities

Tiffany cut, square cut, oval cut… we’re all familiar with traditional diamond cuts. Want to break away from these classic styles? Try opting for a more uniquely cut stone. This year’s top engagement ring trends feature stones that include rosebuds, hearts and inverted cuts that add something a little different and you can guarantee won’t be seen on many fingers – ideal if you like to stand out from the crowd.

The year of the pear

Pear cut diamonds are one of the most popular engagement ring styles this year, with many different styles available that are chic and different. Choose a halo setting for some added bling, or go big with a larger pear diamond that will certainly draw attention. Whichever style you choose, you can be sure of making a statement with a pear diamond. Pear stones are gorgeous and on-trend, which will be perfect for the fashion-conscious bride-to-be.

The return of art deco

Art deco engagement rings were a popular choice at the beginning of the last century, and they’re back again in a more modern form. Art deco rings feature interesting shapes that deserve to be noticed and can be kept simple or feature added bling to suit your personal taste. If you want to go down the vintage route, you could buy an authentic original art deco ring that will be unique compared to what you’ll find in other jewelry stores. When buying a vintage engagement ring, take caution – there’s a lot to consider to make sure you’re getting the best value for your money.

Pearls for the girls

Pearls are an unusual choice for an engagement ring, making them a desirable choice for brides-to-be looking for something a bit more unique. Pearl engagement rings can be mixed with diamonds, or kept simple and classic – whichever you choose will be sure to make a style statement. Pearl rings are also more affordable than diamond styles, so pearls are a great choice if you’re looking for a stand-out ring without breaking the bank.

With the engagement ring out of the way, you can now focus on the next exciting step – planning your wedding. Stylish brides-to-be will find plenty of online inspiration to plan an on-trend wedding, and from bridal beauty trends to fashionable wedding dress styles, there’s plenty to think about for the modern bride.