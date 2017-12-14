5 Ways To Dress Up Your Head Wrap During The Holidays

So the holiday season is in motion and you’re looking for ways to epically slay your looks for parties this year. No need to fret or spend hours styling your hair. You can opt to wear a popping headwrap instead. Here are five ways to break necks with your headwrap:

1. A Regal Three-Knotted Turban

The three knotted turban is a simple way to add height. Place your hair in a bun. Put the headwrap over your head leaving a space to insert excess fabric. Tie your headwrap in three knots at the middle of your head. Tuck the knots and the excess fabric in the hole you made earlier. You can view a tutorial here.

2. Extravagant Present Bow

This season is all about spending time with cherished ones and sharing great gifts. Let everyone know what a gift you are to society by wrapping yourself up like a present. Simply tie a bow on your headwrap like you would tie a shoelace and push her headwrap back so that the bow faces upwards. You can find a tutorial here.

3. A Blossoming Rosette Bow

Grow your group of admirers at the dinner table with a blossoming. Simply tie your headwrap like you would a shoelace and fan out the loops and the ends of the bow. You can watch a tutorial here.

4. A Badu-esque Tall Turban

Elevate your style to new heights with a Badu-esque turban. Simply cover your head with your headwrap and wrap the rest of fabric around your head. You can tuck the ends of the headwrap into the fold that you have made. You can view a tutorial here.

5. Overstated Bun Turban

The overstated bun turban is a great look for those of us with large afros, long dreads, or braids. Keep your guests guessing how you fit all of your hair into your headwrap. Put your hair into a bun. Wrap the headwrap around your head first and then wrap your headwrap around the bun. You can view a tutorial on this style here.

This post was written exclusively for BAUCE Magazine by the owners of Cee Cee’s Closet NYC. You can find any of the headwraps featured in this post on www.ceeceesclosetnyc.com.