What does it mean to reach your highest potential? According to Dr. Makeba Moore, holistic therapist, mindset coach, guide, and teacher, it has nothing to do with how much money you make or the number of awards you receive. Instead, Dr. Makeba believes that reaching your highest potential means living your purpose.

Spiritual, mental, and physical healing are among the first steps to leading a life of fulfillment. It is a process of overcoming various conditions, such as anxiety, stress, self-doubt, trauma, and more.

While healing can be done in different ways, Dr. Makeba believes holistic healing is the foundation for reaching one’s potential.

Western psychotherapy meets holistic healing

Dr. Makeba wanted to be a medical doctor. However, she quickly learned that traditional medicine doesn’t always cure a patient’s physical and mental conditions. “I realized they were just treating the symptoms,” she explains.

While medical professionals focus on healing the physical body, Dr. Makeba realized through personal experiences and training that profound healing needs to happen on all levels: the mind, the body, and the spirit. With her doctorate in Clinical & Health Psychology, she has built a community around psychotherapy and holistic healing. Dr. Makeba focuses on helping clients find stillness within their minds and disconnect from their mental chatter. She believes that if you can settle your mind and focus on your breath and body, you can see the truth of who you are.

With holistic healing, she has helped treat various mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, self-doubt, lack of discipline, ADHD, and more. “One of the best compliments I’ve received was that I showed a client how to heal themselves,” she explains.

By creating a safe environment for her clients to explore who they are—the good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful—she helps them see how they can shift their mindsets to improve their lives.

Reaching your potential through holistic healing

Reaching one’s potential is possible when you believe you are worthy of having the life you desire. To help shift your mindset in seeing the potential to having a better life it starts with creating an optimal external and internal environment. Dr. Makeba advises clearing your space. “Organize your home, declutter, change your wardrobe, detox social media, and do what you need to do to energetically cleanse and set your environment up for success,” she advises.

The next area to work on is your internal environment. “If I’m eating dense foods, my mind isn’t going to be as sharp as it needs to be, ” Dr. Makeba explains. “Our minds are our most important assets, and we can’t expect to succeed if we’re not taking care of them.”

Once you’ve prepared yourself for holistic healing, Dr. Makeba has some spiritual hacks and tips to help you fast-track your way to reaching your highest potential and living your life’s purpose.

Spiritual hacks to help you unlock your potential

Meditation is the center of Dr. Makeba’s teaching and can help you implement the following techniques.

Embrace growth opportunities. Dr. Makeba encourages her clients to approach the world like children. Viewing the world with wonder and curiosity shows that every moment is an opportunity to grow. “If you can see every obstacle as a way to learn something new, nothing will stop you,” Dr. Makeba encourages.

Practice mental detachment and objectivity. “Don’t be caught up in this material world, and don’t be so hard on yourself that it dampens your magic,” Dr. Makeba shares. Many of us experience a slippery slope of thoughts, where one negative thought can lead you to another and another. Doubting yourself in one moment can lead you to have low confidence in multiple areas of your life. However, if you can detach yourself from your thoughts and know that your thoughts are not who you are, you can go through life with more peace and ease.

Show yourself love and compassion. “You’ll have moments where you fall, and it’s okay,” says Dr. Makeba. “Ask yourself why you fell and what you can do next time. ” Recognizing when you feel strong emotions and when your inner child may need attention promotes healing.

Know yourself. “You have to know who you are, down to your indigenous roots,” Dr. Makeba shares. “Know what your people do to heal and elevate consciousness.” Dr. Makeba believes that every person was created out of love, and when you know this, you can show up in the world confidently. Knowing yourself means you’re not bothered by what others say about you because you know your truth.

Have physical integrity. Our bodies are our temples. Dr.Makeba says that the better we care for our temples, the more we become energetic magnets to what we desire.

Create social connections. “We are social beings,” Dr. Makeba points out. “We need people, and we need to pour into people, and people to pour into us.” Instead of going on the journey of healing alone, try enlisting the help of a coach or therapist. If working with a professional isn’t something you can do right now, look for free resources, videos, and other content from people who inspire you. Dr. Makeba also offers a community where you can find support within her practice.

Reaching one’s highest potential is a journey, and the road can sometimes be complicated. Dr. Makeba encourages you to play, follow your joy, and go through the unpleasant aspects of life knowing that you are capable.

Additionally, Dr. Makeba points out that we have only begun to understand the true human potential as a society. “What we’ve been shown as high performance is the very tip of the iceberg of what human potential can be,” she proclaims. So, no matter where you are in life, know that you are the answered prayers of your ancestors.”