During these unprecedented times, small business owners have truly been affected by COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean that now is the time to give up on your dreams of entrepreneurship.

Check out these covid-19 small business resources to help keep your business successful and thriving during these trying times. We can’t let the coronavirus stop that entrepreneurial glow!

VISA Foundation

“When women thrive, communities thrive. We know this matters now more than ever as the global economy seeks to recover and rebuild.”

Over the next five years, the Visa Foundation will distribute $60 million grants to NGOs that support small and micro businesses worldwide, with a focus on women’s empowerment.

Read more on their full plan here.

SHEAMOISTURE COMMUNITY COMMERCE FUND

Although applications for the $1 million campaign to support minority business owners has closed, the beauty brand is still offering ways to support small business owners during this time. Black women can still enroll in an e-learning lab in order to educational resources, advice, mentorship and more offered by Sundial Brands, Unilever, and Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business.

Check out how to sign up for that e-learning portal here.

ANONYMOUS WAS A WOMAN EMERGENCY RELIEF GRANT

If you’re 40+ The New York Foundation for the Arts and Anonymous Was A Woman are partnering to provide grants of up to $2,500 a piece to women-identifying artists.

Check here to see if you qualify for this grant.

ASSISTHER EMERGENCY RELIEF GRANT

If you’re located in Texas you may want to see what this is all about.

Texas Woman’s University is offering $10,000 in grants to women-run businesses in Texas.

VERIZON SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY FUND

The telecommunications company is collaborating with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to provide up to $5 million in grants of up to $10,000 each for small businesses, primarily entrepreneurs of color, women-owned business and others that don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital.

Check out how to apply here.

TORY BURCH FOUNDATION

This foundation has completely transformed their website into a hub of resources for women-led small businesses. Their resources include guides on applying for loans , managing cash flow, and even handling childcare during the pandemic.

Check out all of their offerings here.

BUMBLE COMMUNITY GRANT

The app is offering 150 grants of up to $5,000 to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with a focus on women-owned businesses.

To apply, log on to the app and use any mode to match with the Bumble Community Grants profile.

FACEBOOK SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS PROGRAM

Facebook says that it is prioritizing 50% of their $40 million in grants set for 10,000 U.S. based small business to eligible minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.

Find out when your location is eligible to begin applying for this grant.

RED BACKPACK FUND

Spanx founder Sara Blakely is backing the initiative to donate $5,000 grants to 1,000 female entrepreneurs.

The fund is accepting applications in cycles with the first round that started on May 4. The next rounds begin on the following dates: June 1, July 6, and August 3.

Here’s where to sign up to be notified.

COVID-19 BUSINESS FOR ALL EMERGENCY GRANT

A machine learning company founded as a women’s virtual accelerator by the name of Hello Alice is offering immediate $10, 000 to small businesses, supplied by Silicon Valley Bank, the eBay Foundation, and other partners.

Register to see if you qualify here.

IFW COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

A crowdfunding platform known as IFundWomen is giving micro-grants to women-run businesses, issued on a rolling basis.

To be considered register here.

S.3548 – CARES Act

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to provide emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families, and businesses affected by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for more details on how this could be beneficial for your business.

U.S. Small Business Administration

In order to help small business owners overcome some of the challenges created by COVID-19, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering funding options for those in need.

Upserve

The restaurant management software giant is using their platform to offer not only updates on the pandemic, but tons of resources for those affected by COVID-19.

Check it out here.

U.S. Black Chambers Inc.

For resources and tips on navigating COVID-19 as a Black business-owner, the U.S. Black Chambers Inc. has you covered.

Check those free resources out here.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

From a guide to reopening your small business, to resources on how to stay afloat during these times, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is using their websites to not only keep you in the know but to also ensure that you have access to all that you need for your business to survive COVID-19.

Access their website here.

CDC

For updates on all things COVID-19 and all that the country is doing to manage cases and keep everyone safe.

Click here as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention use their platform to provide safety tips to save lives and protect people during this pandemic.

NAACP

African Americans have been impacted by COVID-19 at alarming rates and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is using their website to not only keep us informed about what’s happening, but they’re also providing resources for small, black-owned business owners to help them navigate the pandemic during these difficult times.

Visit their website for resources here.

Quick Base

The low-code application development platform called Quick Base is using this time to help small businesses by providing them step by step instructions for applying for grants, along with other resources to stay afloat during COVID-19.

For more on their resources click here.

The Your Friends in New York Business Relief Fund

Pyer Moss, the men’s and women’s fashion label, announced that they are turning their NYC office into a donation center for N95 masks and latex gloves.

The company has also established , a relief fund for women and minority businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Your Friends in New York Business Relief Fund is awarding grants of different amounts to business owners in need. To learn more about the relief fund, click here.

The Doonie Fund

Digital Undivided, a social startup, is now providing relief for those impacted by COVID-19.

The Doonie Fund, named after the CEO’s grandmother, will be provided specifically for Black female entrepreneurs who have experienced hardships as a result of COVID-19. The fund, which was established on April 5th, 2020 has helped more than 93 entrepreneurs by providing micro-investments of $500 or less. Eligible entrepreneurs can apply through their website.

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

WBENC is ready to support those affected by COVID-19. They are working with national and regional partners, corporate and government members and other industry leaders as they continue to update their website with resources.

You can also visit their site for more on uncertainties that many business and corporations are facing as they continue to strive to support women entrepreneurs.

Center for Women & Enterprise

In their commitment to serving small businesses, CWE is adapting as necessary to consult, support and deliver classes virtually and through webinars.

For a full list that they’ve compiled for COVID-19 funding opportunities click here.

The Mom Project

This Chicago startup has launched the Stronger Together Fund totaling in $500,000 to provide grants to support “family-friendly” businesses during COVID-19.

For more on their initiatives click here.

Duke University

The university’s Fuqua School of Business has created a database of local and national resources for COVID-19 relief grants, loans and other cash equivalents for businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

Access the database here.