5 Courses For Black Entrepreneurs Made By People of Color

Solange Knowles once said, “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, be the gold you want to hold.” So this won’t be another list of online courses from well-known websites tailored for the masses. Instead it’s a curated list of five courses black entrepreneurs have created specifically for people of color.

Interested? Great, let’s get started.

Coding Coaching with Unlock Academy

Antoine Patton created the coding coach course to help more people of color get into the tech industry. And in his own small way, increase racial and gender diversity in the field. His free online course, Unlock Academy, teaches the fundamentals of programming and how to build websites.

You’ll learn to code in a live interactive session with the course creator. Giving you the chance to ask questions and seek clarification. Many of Antoine’s students are able to build apps after taking the course for just six months. Once the course is completed, Antoine connects you with business owners offering internship opportunities.

Even if you’re not the software industry, learning to code makes you stand out in the job market. Register for the Coding Coaching course and be better equipped for the technology revolution.

Social Action Training with Training for Change

The Training for Social Action Trainers (TSAT) is a workshop for people of color interested in social justice movements. The course is ideal for both brand-new activists with no clue where to start and seasoned organizers with various campaigns under their belts.

During the workshop, you’ll learn skills for working with diversity. Such as how to increase participation, resolve conflict, and provide discipline needed for successful actions. Gain a better understanding of how to use experiential education methods effectively. And make you more aware of your strengths as a facilitator.

Attending the three-day workshop rather than taking the free webinar online facilitation allows you to get personalized guidance from experienced trainers. You’ll get the stimulation of fresh approaches as well as have more options. Workshops also give you the chance to take risks, to experiment and hone skills in a safe and supportive environment.

The workshop costs $200-$700, sliding scale based on income.

Creative Writing with Zora

The Zora online writing course is perfect for people of color leading hectic lives, leaving no time to enroll in a lengthy course. Hone your writing skills using the writing tasks sent to you every morning. Work on the exercises every day or as one big project at the end of the week: it’s up to you.

Every week you’ll go over specific themes like characterization, plot, and dialogue. There’s also a weekly check-in using the online members forum. Giving students the chance to ask questions on the material covered that week. While also connecting you with other writers from across the globe.

At the end of the course, you’ll get a collection of prose and a toolkit which contains soundtracks, writing guides, and other writing resources. Black entrepreneurs and people of color interested in creative writing benefit from this. New writers get a chance to learn the basics and seasoned writers can hone in their skill through the writing assignments. When you’re ready, put your new skills to use by starting a blog or online business as a writer. Shopify Compass has some great free courses to get you up and running with the basics.

The Zora course costs €45 and the next enrollment period is 10th August- 31st August 2020.

Motivational Speaking with Rosetta Thurman

Are you passionate about teaching and inspiring others to change their lives? Rosetta Thurman’s motivational speaking course can help develop that passion into a six-figure income career.

You’ll learn how to change your mindset and shake off the “perfection paralysis”. Receive templates like the Speaking Agreement Template and Speaking Packet to provide a basis for a well-prepared and organized talk. The Speaker Packet provides the guidance and strategic direction you’ll need to give voice to your goals.

Thurman’s course shows you how to use her strategies to bring out your unique take on conversations concerning leadership, engagement, and other powerful topics. Learn how to confidently provide pricing plans to potential clients, giving a clear description of your skills as a motivational speaker.

This course is ideal for people of color struggling to start a career in motivational tools. And looking for proven templates and tools to help reach six-figure incomes.

Get access to the course through a one-time payment of $997 or six instalments of $197 each.

Financial Planning with Kara Stevens

This list would be incomplete were it not to include money management: a challenge black entrepreneurs face at least once in the pursuit of financial freedom. Kara Steven’s offers a free 5-day financial reset workbook. The 38-page PDF has powerful questions and money wisdom to help you get started on transforming your finances.

Spend 30 minutes a day for five days and your short-term and long-term financial goals become organized in a systematic way. And as a bonus, once you sign up for her book, you’ll receive weekly motivational emails to heal your relationship with money: at least that’s how Kara puts it.