Significance of IT Credentials Globally

The role of certifications in the modern IT industry has sparked mixed reactions in recent years. While others view them as a way to validate your knowledge and portray your skills in the right way, some may be reluctant to tread the certification path for many reasons.

This could be debatable, but given the recent surveys, it has to be mentioned that a valid IT certification opens doors to limitless professional opportunities, higher salary, career prospects, among many benefits.

But with so many options nowadays to choose from, knowing what credentials to pursue can be challenging. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a factual and updated guide to the solid CompTIA Network+ certification.

Certain misconceptions have developed regarding the Network+ credential, as it is still worth obtaining in 2019? For whom it has been designed? Who should pursue the certification? Is it a must-have if candidates have decided to shape a career in the networking field?

In the next section, we delve into the details of this CompTIA Network+ credential to help you understand if it’s the right fit for you.

CompTIA Network+ Certification Overview

The Prepaway Network plus certification is ideal for developing a career in IT infrastructure with key emphasis on configuration, troubleshooting, and management of networks. It authenticates the knowledge and skills required to operate and maintain wired and wireless networks in various organizations and companies across the globe. One would say this certification is intended for mid-level technicians willing to work with other IT professionals to help an organization fulfill its needs. To gain Network+ you have to pass only one exam N10-007 by code.

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam Details

The exam N10-007 will test your skills to make the network resilient. In addition, you should be proficient in using security concepts that are essential in working with networks. Moreover, you should be well-equipped in using best practices in cloud computing, as well as possess skills to complete the tasks implementing hardware and virtualization techniques.

The exam consists of 90 questions of multiple-choice format which you need to complete within 90 minutes. As for the passing score, every exam taker has to get 720 on a scale of 100-900. When everything is covered and you’re ready to take the test, feel free to register at a Pearson VUE testing center. For N10-007 exam you’ll have to pay $319.

Benefits of the CompTIA Network+ Certification

1. Helps you Build a Strong Foundational Knowledge

Networking skills are in high demand today like never before. And the CompTIA Network+ credential equips you with the essential skills and helps you build a strong knowledge base from which you can advance your career to the horizons of success.

2. Attracts Improved Wages

If there’s one thing that can dramatically increase your salary in the IT sphere, it is a valid certification in your area of specialty. It’s no secret that CompTIA Network+ certified individuals are in high demand and earn more salaries compared to their fellows. According to PayScale, their average salary is about $64.000 per year.

3. Helps You Build and Maintain Your Credibility

Most of the CompTIA Network+ certification candidates are IT professionals who have already attained the A+ credential and have at least 9-12 months of experience in the networking field. After becoming Network+ certified, you can opt for Security+ certification. Thus, you can always grow as a professional, by advancing your skills. Taking into consideration the fact that CompTIA credentials are vendor-neutral, it makes this certification to be the badge of choice for building your confidence and maintaining your credibility in your quest for evergreen job roles in the IT industry.

CompTIA Network+ Career Prospects

The CompTIA Network+ credential is the ideal qualifying badge for various IT roles and professions including the following:

1. Network Engineer

Network engineers are respected IT professionals who implement, monitor and manage LANs and WANs of a company to give the users maximum uptime. They can design system configurations, document and manage new network installation.

2. Network Administrator

Network administrators have a variety of roles under their scope ranging from installing and maintaining hardware and network systems to diagnosing and repairing connectivity issues, managing backup systems, and monitoring a network.

Other Job Roles

Aside from the highlighted roles, the CompTIA Network+ credential also qualifies you for other top jobs including computer technician, IS consultant, network support specialist, and network analyst, complemented by network field technician, help desk technician, junior system engineer, and system engineer.

Brief Overview of N10-007 Exam Study Options

Each candidate knows that proper preparation is half of success.

1. The best variant is to check the vendor’s official website before enrolling for your CompTIA Network+ test. This platform is packed with tons of training materials for passing N10-007 exam from your first attempt. Some options include instructor-led training, study guides, virtual labs, video training, and eLearning.

2. Then it's time to enhance your preparation by visiting the optional resources, such as PrepAway website, for example. This platform is your great assistant, and let's see why. PrepAway offers a plethora of study materials for N10-007 exam and many others. Thus, you can find the most updated questions and answers for the test, by checking free files available on the website. You can also find the Premium Bundle which has 3-in-1 materials: a qualitative training course, a voluminous study guide, and a premium exam dump.

Utilizing this preparation options, you’ll equip yourself with the required skills and knowledge, and get a passing score in the test.

CompTIA Network+ Certification Renewal

Your CompTIA Network+ credential is valid for 3 years. But you can always extend its validity by participating in a variety of activities. For instance, earning a higher-level CompTIA credential automatically renewsyour Network+ certification. You can also enroll for CompTIA’s continuing education program and gather a minimum of 20 units under the course within three years to maintain your certification.

Conclusion

The IT world is sophisticated, with plenty of jobs cropping up on a frequent basis. A quick Google search should help you understand that the Network+ certification by CompTIA is one of the most in-demand credentials for individuals looking to build a career in the networking domain of the IT industry. Gaining this qualifying badge will be your main victory and for that you have to pass N10-007 exam.

For this reason, study and learn new material, get the needed knowledge and don’t forget that exam dumps are worth using if you want to pass your test on the first trial. Why wait for the right time with all the necessary tools in hands to help you start working on the Network+ certification right away?