Changing Lives for the Better: 7 Golden Rules of Successful Women

Do you consider yourself a successful woman? Have you achieved a lot in life or still have something to strive for? As they say, there is no limit to perfection, and for each person, the word success means something different. One thing is sure: we all have a chance to be successful.

Dream big because it is the first step in achieving your goals. For example, Jennifer Lopez’s mom believed in her dream and won $2.4 million on the Wheel of Fortune slot. Remember that fortune favors the brave and success favors the persistent. Today we will tell you about the seven rules of life that all successful women follow.

They Always Get Up Early

Try getting up early if you’re constantly running out of time for essential things. Of course, you will feel sleepy and tired during the first two weeks. But then you will stop hating the whole world and realize that the morning is the perfect time for training, reading, jogging, and planning things.

Many successful women wake up very early:

Michelle Obama starts her day at 4:30 with an intense workout.

starts her day at 4:30 with an intense workout. Anna Wintour , editor-in-chief of Vogue in the USA, wakes up at 5:45 am. She plays tennis for an hour and then has breakfast and does her famous haircut.

, editor-in-chief of Vogue in the USA, wakes up at 5:45 am. She plays tennis for an hour and then has breakfast and does her famous haircut. Katrina Power, the founder of CLICK MEDIA, gets up at 6 am and goes for a run. Her breakfast consists of one egg and avocado.

There are many tips on how to get up early: go to bed early, put your phone aside 3 hours before bedtime, and drink a glass of warm milk with honey. But the main thing is the desire to change life for the better.

They Always Do Sports

We already wrote about ten easy tips for staying healthy while juggling a busy life. The secret to success and excellent health is to play sports. Find the type of physical activity that you enjoy the most. It can be workouts in the gym, sit-ups, push-ups at home, or yoga practice in the garden. In return, you will receive good health and a good mood.

They Always Make a To-Do List

Successful women always write down everything they plan to do during the day. You should not rely on your memory, especially when the deadline is close. Control even minor things, and distribute tasks by time, urgency, and importance. If you work on a computer, use special applications to organize your folders and files. Selecting the correct file is much easier when everything is in good order. It would help if you forgot about social networks during working hours, learned to say «No!» and always sum up the day.

They Always Live a Balanced Life

There is an opinion that a successful woman cannot combine a career, family, hobbies, and good sleep. Every day, millions of women try to prove otherwise. They plan essential things for the first half of the day and try to work remotely for at least a few hours a week. It is quite possible to find a balance between career and family.

They Do What They Love, and Love What They Do

Barbara Sher writes that the best path to a successful life is to be passionate in her books. The main thing is to find something that will bring joy and provide money. Many women do the same tedious job every day because they have to help their parents, pay off loans, and raise children. Barbara Sher gives helpful tips on finding your passion. Ursula Burns, JK Rowling, Susan Collins, and many other women have become rich and famous after 40 years.

They Always Read a Lot

We sincerely believe that the right book can change lives for the better. Regular reading will help you:

Improve concentration;

Develop memory and creativity;

Expand vocabulary and horizons;

Reduce stress;

Improve sleep.

They Act Here and Now

And now the main rule of a successful woman – immediately cancel all the rules! The willingness to admit mistakes, break the rules and turn a new leaf distinguishes successful women from other people. They laugh out loud, travel a lot, receive many compliments, and appreciate life as it happens.

Final thoughts

Don’t stop moving towards your goal. Don’t be afraid to leave your comfort zone. We all like to live in a cozy world and move along the route from the office to home, office home. However, success is far outside the comfort zone. Overcoming obstacles, we find the way to happiness. Do you want to be a successful woman? Just do it!









