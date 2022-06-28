Chanel Martin on How To Write A Book And Become An Authority In Your Niche

Chemical engineer turned digital marketing maven, Chanel Martin is the Founder of Beyond the Book Media which helps faith-based business owners write their books in 21 days, and position themselves as experts in their niche.

Engineering and digital marketing are two different worlds. Chanel shares with us her journey to this point: “I became a chemical engineer because I actually wanted to create and make my mark in the hair and beauty industry. I learned that chemical engineers help create and manufacture beauty products. I got really close to that with my first company called Myavana before I stepped down at the top of 2016.”

Image courtesy: Chanel Martin

The journey to Beyond the Book Media

During that cool-off period, Martin started coaching and consulting eventually writing an e-book that helped people raise money based on the experiences she had as a beauty tech entrepreneur. She then went on to write her first book ‘31 Prayers for Spiritual Wealth’ in 31 days leading her to an aha moment.

“When I was trying to write my NEXT book, I was really struggling and realized that if I had a community I could write my book faster. So I put together a group of people and we started finishing our books in two weeks. Then I had the idea that what if I could help people write their books in 7 days? So using my engineering background, I created a system that would help you meet certain word counts using my accelerated outline. This really helped people finish their books within 7-30 days! And so our job as a publishing company is to help people create products and share their knowledge and information to produce generational wealth.”

Why write a book?

Now more than ever, business owners are catching in on how writing a book can best position one as an expert in their niche. Chanel affirms the importance of this: “When you write a book you are now submitting yourself as an expert. You have something that people can actually refer to and quote/reference you on. The fact that you sat down and wrote an entire book and got it published, actually proves that you know what you are talking about. In addition to that, when you take the time to put your knowledge and wisdom into something physical, it becomes real and timeless. Your book will outlast you even if the market changes and/or you change industries, you can still have a staple in that industry.”

Now, you may be thinking how in the world does one write a successful book in 21 days. Chanel understands this might seem daunting but assures BAUCEs that it’s doable. It’s easier than you think. She states: “On day one, we give our authors an accelerated outline that can help you write your book in 7 or 21 days (Your choice)! We have a book called ‘Write Your Book In 7 Days’ and what it does is helps you flush out your ideas and break down the content in your book in order to make it easy to type up in an efficient way. We give our authors goals to meet like how many words they should type a day, and how many hours they should spend writing in order for them to accomplish their goal. Writers are also given writing prompts that will help accelerate their non-fiction books. So we help our authors through the entire writing process. We also offer virtual boot camps where we have writing coaches that are writing with you in our virtual writing rooms. These groups meet daily and it gives our authors the opportunity to ask questions and get their books completed!”

The right time to write a book

Chanel answers this million-dollar question: “The right time to write a book is when you feel comfortable and confident in sharing your expertise and knowledge. Once you overcome something or even achieve something and you can teach it, that’s the time to write a book. Most of us have already accomplished so many amazing things and the simple fact that you are still living and breathing, there is something that you have achieved/accomplished/overcome that can help somebody. So I believe that is the right time to write a book!”

On how faith-based business owners can excel

Most of Chanel’s work is centred around helping faith-based business owners. Being a woman of faith herself, she understands the fear some have of mixing faith with business.

“First of all, because you are a person of faith doesn’t mean that your book has to be about God, The Bible, and Jesus. You can be a person of faith and you can infuse our faith principles inside of your book while still leaving a lasting impression. You can leave your faith-based principles inside of your products and services and leave a lasting impression. We see this with Chick-fil-a, they are wildly successful and we know that they are a faith-based company, Meaning they practice faith-based principles to serve in excellence. So just because you believe in God doesn’t mean that you have to particularly focus on faith-based readers.”

Chanel is optimistic about Beyond the Book Media’s future. She hopes to be the leading source producer of Indie Faith-based, non-fiction authors. Her goal is to help brands create infopreneur empires where they have a book, and now a podcast, a course, and even a TV Show!

For more on Chanel’s work, see https://beyondthebookmedia.com/ and follow @ChanelEMartin online.