CEO of 0514 Design Tahiti Spears Partners With Walmart To Highlight Black Excellence For Black History Month

Black creativity has always been the staple in how our community expresses itself. From music to literature to fashion, and beauty; Black creatives like Prince, Maya Angelou, and Virgil Abloh have proven countless times how society is positively impacted by those who step outside the box. When it comes to stepping outside the box, it takes courage to follow your passion and create your own path. When you are able to do that, it causes a celebration for not only the creative work itself but for Black culture and heritage as well. For Black History Month, I was able to connect with the talented and award-winning art director, Tahiti Spears, who understands the importance of creating your own lane and highlighting the Black community.

Tahiti Spears, born and raised in Chicago, IL, worked for the American Bar Association, Modern Luxury, and the NAACP before she took the leap and pivoted into full-time entrepreneurship. Spears is now the CEO of her own creative design agency called 0514 Design. 0514 Design is a design studio that brings clients’ verbal’s into visuals; where it takes important messaging and marries the ideas with aesthetically pleasing visuals. Some of the agency’s clients include brands such as Alodia Hair Care, Music Breakr, Henewaa, and more. According to Spears, becoming a full-time entrepreneur was not the easiest decision, but necessary for her creative growth.

“I’m not going to lie. I don’t mind working a 9-5. I have always been placed in companies where I have felt valued. I loved my former team at ABA. It was just a time when I felt I was no longer growing. So I decided to create the opportunity myself where I was in a C-suite position. I was very scared when I took the leap. I remember looking at the resignation letter for two hours. We have been taught to see a job as security and rightfully so, it comes with benefits that you need like health insurance. But as soon as I pressed send, it was meant. It has been great ever since.”

In 2022, one of Spears’ clients, Terrance Pratt, presented her with an opportunity to showcase her design skills through a new avenue, fashion apparel. For Black History Month 2023, Spears has partnered with big box store Walmart with an apparel line called, I’m Here To Tell You. Spears shares that this collection is to uplift Black people and to remind us of our confidence and resilience. The affirming apparel line includes messages such as “I Am History.”,”Affirmations for us, bet on yourself every day.”, and “Legacy starts with me, but doesn’t end with me.” The collection is now available for purchase in 500 stores nationwide.

“I had previous ideas from the pandemic called Artisanal Consumerism which was based on the duality of black people; how Black people can step into any room and be comfortable or take space in any room and make people gravitate towards them. So I took those concepts and commercialized them.

“From this line, I hope our community knows that I see them. I called this line ‘I’m Here To Tell You’ and I was intentional with the graphics in the letters. I bolded the words I’m and You to highlight that we are all the same. We have the same struggles and we go through the same wins. I want people to value Black people and the line affirms us sincerely in a way where this line is our flowers. The line is for positivity and for others to see that for us.”

When Black creatives are able to showcase their work via partnerships with retail stores such as Walmart, it provides the necessary exposure and representation that the community needs. As the rules of creativity and innovation continue to change, it is important to diversify talent and recognize that more BIPOC creatives need a seat at the table.

From this partnership, Spears hopes to continue expanding her portfolio and help other Black brands, who aspire to be highlighted on bigger platforms. Spears also shares that companies should continue their talent search with intentionality in mind.

“I am hoping more companies find us and that they see us. This is for any creative person. Whether you represent the LGBTQ+ community or another community, companies should look for those specific creatives for representation and not stick with the same creatives they have always used. We exist.”





