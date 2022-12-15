CBD Gummies: What They Are and What You Need to Know

As CBD’s popularity soared in recent years, the leading brands began to increase their product offerings to customers. One of the most popular new products these companies have introduced is CBD gummies, a delicious, candy-like edible infused with cannabidiol.

Before we tell you everything you need to know about CBD gummies, we’ll first have to explain what CBD is.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is a cannabinoid found in both hemp and marijuana. Recent research shows that CBD has several properties that may be beneficial for human health, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-convulsant, and anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) properties.

What are CBD Gummies?

As mentioned, CBD gummies are candy-like edibles infused with cannabidiol. However, CBD gummies do not contain identical ingredients or even the same type of CBD oil, for that matter.

Therefore, before you buy CBD gummies, it is essential to know the differences between the three main types of CBD oil that these products can contain.

The Different Types of CBD Oil

Full-Spectrum

As marijuana is federally illegal, brands in this industry source their CBD from the hemp plant. If you see CBD oil listed as full-spectrum, this means it contains compounds derived from the whole hemp plant.

The same is true for full-spectrum CBD gummies. These CBD gummies contain a variety of other cannabinoids, including a small amount of THC (up to 0.3% – the maximum legal limit) and other hemp plant terpenes.

Broad-Spectrum

The main difference between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil is that the latter has the THC content removed during processing.

CBD gummies infused with a broad-spectrum CBD oil are perfect for those concerned about THC showing up on a work-related drug test.

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies allow consumers to potentially benefit from the combined effect of the other cannabinoids and terpenes from the whole hemp plant.

CBD Isolate

A CBD isolate is a pure form of cannabidiol that remains after all other hemp plant compounds are removed during processing.

Isolate CBD gummies are an ideal choice for those who are looking to benefit from CBD’s effects alone.

What are the Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies?

The most common reasons people consume CBD gummies are to address inflammation, pain, anxiety, or sleep-related issues.

When you go to buy CBD gummies, you’ll notice that the leading brands formulate these products specifically to address these conditions.

CBD Gummies for Inflammation and Pain

Research shows that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, which is why many people consume CBD gummies to combat painful, inflammatory conditions such as arthritis.

CBD Gummies for Sleep

As well as containing cannabidiol, typically CBD gummies for sleep include added ingredients such as melatonin to promote relaxation before bedtime.

CBD Gummies for Relaxation

CBD gummies, unlike THC-based products, are non-intoxicating, and most describe their effects as relaxing. As cannabidiol has anxiolytic effects, many say it can help them feel less anxious.

What Else Do I Need to Know Before I Buy CBD Gummies?

Before you buy CBD gummies, it is vitally important that you first source the relevant lab report for that particular batch. Leading CBD brands typically have a link to the Certificate of Analysis (COA), which display the test results for that particular product on their website. In many cases, the link to the COA is on the product page itself, but sometimes you can access it elsewhere on the website, e.g., from a tab at the top of the page.

COAs show customers that an independent third-party lab has tested that batch of CBD gummies to verify their safety and purity. Remember, never buy CBD gummies from a brand that does not provide lab reports.

Can I Eat as Many CBD Gummies as I like?

While CBD gummies might taste delicious, making it easy to want to keep eating them, bear in mind that they are not candy!

These edibles contain CBD, so you should stick to the serving size that the brand recommends. Typically, this is as little as one or two CBD gummies per serving.

Final Thoughts on CBD Gummies

Before you buy CBD gummies, first identify whether they contain full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or a CBD isolate. Sometimes the brand will list them as being suitable for addressing pain or promoting relaxation or sleep, which can help you choose the right CBD gummies for your particular needs.

And remember, always stick to leading CBD brands that provide evidence of independent third-party lab testing in the form of COAs.