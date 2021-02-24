Busting The Common Myths About Protein Supplements And Fitness

Protein supplements are popular among people that exercise regularly, but there are a lot of common misconceptions about them. Before using protein supplements, it’s important that you do your research and you sort the fact from the fiction. If you listen to bad information about supplements and use them in the wrong way, you may not meet your fitness goals and, in some cases, you could damage your health. These are some of the most common myths about protein supplements for fitness.

Protein Shakes Are Just A Scam

There are people out there that maintain protein shakes are a big scam and you don’t need them. You can get everything you need from your food and drinking shakes won’t do anything for your health. However, that isn’t the case and it is a myth perpetuated by people that have used them in the wrong way. Protein supplements will help you meet your fitness goals when you incorporate them into your diet in the right way. But if you don’t keep up with your exercise routine or you add too much protein to your diet, it can get in the way. So, if somebody tells you that they tried protein shakes and didn’t notice a difference, they probably didn’t keep up with the rest of their routine.

Supplements Are Only For Bodybuilders

Many people assume that supplements are only for people that want to build big muscles, but that isn’t the case at all. In fact, there are plenty of great supplements that help with weight loss and they are part of a healthy diet for people that are just looking to tone up. Protein supplements are there to help your body recover after an intense workout but the results that you get are dependent on the kind of exercise you do. If you are lifting big weights, you will start building muscle, but if you are doing cardio workouts you won’t.

You Need To Exercise Everyday To Use Protein Supplements

Consuming too much protein can lead to weight gain if you are not exercising that much, but this leads people to wrongly assume that supplements are only for people that hit the gym for hours on end, every single day. But it’s not about the frequency of the exercise, it’s about the intensity. Drinking protein shakes on days that you haven’t been exercising is a bad idea, but even if you only exercise two or three times a week, you may still benefit from extra protein after an intense workout.

The best thing to do is track your food using a simple app, so you can see what your protein and calorie intake is. If you don’t have much protein in your diet and you are exercising a lot, your body will not recover properly, so you should use supplements.

