Listen up hustlers, makers, creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, disruptors, and boss babes of all kinds. It’s time to hunker down and focus on how you’re going to hustle your way to success this year. Every setback is an opportunity to grow, and this global pandemic and economic recession is no different.

It’s time to get dialed in, shape up, and meet the business challenges of today, now. If you’re looking for the tips and guidance you need to hit the ground running, take a look at these next-level boss babe tips for inspiration. We’ve got you covered, so you can get out there and perfect your game.

1. Picture success

First things first, you don’t know how to get where you’re going if you don’t even know where you’re aiming. That’s why we always recommend using a Pinterest vision board, idea board, or goal journal to keep track of what success looks like for you. Maybe it’s that Maserati in the driveway, or an 8-bedroom house, 6 figures in your bank. Whatever success is for you, be sure to picture it all day, every day. As they say, keep your eye on the prize.

2. Take care of yourself

Remember, with all that hustling, moving, and shaking, your mind and body deserve a break. Self-care is an essential and indispensable part of the hustle; it’s important to take a moment and restore all that creative energy. What’s our favorite way of doing that? Check it out:

Taking a bath with a luxurious Lush bath bomb, and soaking away all your troubles

Practicing yoga and getting your flow on, releasing all that pent-up stress

Using all-natural supplements, like CBDfx gummies, which calm your nerves without a disorienting high

Communing spiritually, no matter your religion or beliefs, to restore your connection and refill your soul

Get creative with it, but don’t stress out; remember, at the end of the day, it’s all about making sure you feel rested and rejuvenated.

3. Remember resilience

You’re stronger than you know. Resilience is the ability to experience hardship and keep on going, and it’s key to remember that you’re more resilient than you think! How can you practice resilience when you face an obstacle? Try these tips:

Say to yourself, “you’re stronger than this!”

Remember a time when you were strong in the face of hardship

Think about what your goals are

Sometimes, however, you can’t be resilient, and that’s okay too. If you need a break, let yourself have a moment to gather your strength again!

4. Find your workflow

Having a solid workflow is key for the hustlers and grinders out there. When you get in the zone, nothing can stop you, and you crank out more work than you ever thought possible. The key is finding the way to tap into that productive mental space. Try these tools out to see if they help:

Start a bullet journal, they can help you organize your life and attain your goals, while creating a space where you can write down thoughts and concerns

Use a scheduling and workflow app like Monday.com, which can help you plan out your tasks for the day and execute them effectively.

Give yourself rewards at the end of an awesome flow – whether that’s 15 minutes of funny YouTube videos or a little piece of delicious Godiva chocolate, that’s up to you!

5. Find who you’re fighting for

Every hustler needs a reason they’re in the game, that person they care about and are working to provide for. Sometimes it’s your kid, or your partner, even yourself! Having a strong bond and love for that person will remind you when you’re low that you have the strength to keep on working for that special someone.

6. Write out your plan

Hustlers need plans; working without a clear aim in sight won’t get you where you need to be. First things first: remember your goal. Then, write out the things you’ll need to do to turn that goal into reality. Start as broad as possible, then go back to each step and fill in the details.

The thing about plans though? You’ll need to be flexible, so keep that in mind.

7. The Universe always knows best

Lastly, you’ve got to trust that the Universe has a plan for you. Just sit back and let things happen, and trust they’ll all work out in the end.

