Body Contouring in Austin TX: What to Expect and How to Prepare for It?

Body contouring is a way to sculpt and tone your body, so it looks the way you want it to look. Since the 90s, more and more and more people have used it to transform their bodies.

Body contouring in Austin, TX allows you to slim down parts of your body that have more fat. These are generally areas with stubborn fat where diet and exercise couldn’t make any changes. Body contouring techniques can help sculpt parts of your body with excessive fat or unwanted skin due to weight loss.

If you’ve ever wished that you could mold and sculpt your body to look more attractive, body contouring is what you’re looking for. Let us discuss what you should expect and how you should prepare yourself for body contouring.

Body Contouring: What to Expect

Body contouring is useful for any part of your body or face that you want lifted, sculpted, or toned. Some people want to get rid of fatty skin from their bodies, some people want to lift specific parts of their body, and others just wish to tone their body to better sculpt it. Whatever kind of contouring it is, you’ll find the right method for you.

Body contouring falls into two categories: surgical body contouring and non-surgical body contouring methods.

Surgical Body Contouring

Surgical body contouring includes different procedures like the lifting and removal of fatty skin from your body parts. These surgeries may take 45 minutes to several hours for a single procedure. They will even require a few weeks for you to recover, generally from 2 to 6 weeks, depending on your recovery and the type of surgery that you opt for. They are of many kinds, such as:

Breast lifting, known as Mastopexy

Arm lift or removal of excessive fatty skin from arms, known as Brachioplasty

Reshaping and removal of saggy skin from hips, thighs, and buttocks, known as Lower body lift

Tummy tucking and removal of excess abdominal skin, known as Abdominoplasty

Removal of fatty skin from the lower abdomen and flanks, known as Panniculectomy

Non-Surgical Contouring

Non-surgical contouring treatments also target and remove fatty skin from your body parts but not from surgeries but from a different laser, heating, and cooling treatments. They take between 30 to 60 minutes of your time each session. They are less painful and obviously take less time to recover.

It also involves many visits to your doctor because these procedures take time to show desired results. Kinds of non-surgical contouring methods are:

Cryolipolysis . This uses freezing temperature to kill your fatty areas of the skin.

. This uses freezing temperature to kill your fatty areas of the skin. Radiofrequency lipolysis . This procedure uses ultrasound and heating techniques to burn excessive fat.

. This procedure uses ultrasound and heating techniques to burn excessive fat. Laser lipolysis . It uses laser technology to burn and reduce fat levels.

. It uses laser technology to burn and reduce fat levels. Injection lipolysis. This procedure injects deoxycholic acids to cut off your fatty skin.

How to Prepare for Body Contouring

There are many things to take into account when opting for a body contouring session. Firstly, you need to decide which area you need to contour in your body, and secondly, which procedure will be most suitable for you and your body. Do not expect magical results right after the first session, as these surgeries take some time to tone your body.

Listing down some points will help you prepare for your body contouring sessions.

Firstly, make an appointment with your health care provider. Discuss your goals and the results you want on your body. Secondly, discuss your medical history with them and any medication that you’re taking. This can include any drugs that you take, both legal and illegal. Discuss any illnesses or allergies that you have, especially previous surgeries you have undergone. Discuss your alcohol and smoking habits with your surgeon as they can impact your recovery time. Be prepared to remember that surgeries don’t give you 100% results, and you may have to make additional visits for corrections or amendments. Have someone to drive you back home if you undergo a surgical procedure. You will not be able to walk normally or drive immediately after your surgery. Have someone to take care of you for a few hours or even a few days as surgical body contouring procedures take time to heal. You will need to avoid any excessive activity as this might worsen your pain and wounds. However, you will need to move and walk slowly at regular intervals in order to avoid any blood clots. Be prepared to report to your doctor in case of any emergency or complication. Of course, your doctor will let you know what to expect and what is normal, so you’ll know what’s out of the ordinary. Stay out of the sun as much as possible. This is especially if you have undergone a facial contour. In case it is very important to come into contact with direct sunlight, use high-quality sunscreen to protect your skin. Apply it generously to avoid UV rays which can burn your extra-sensitive skin. Use all the medication daily and on time for proper healing and also to control your pain and prevent infections.

Recovery after Body Contouring

Your body will need time to recover from body contouring be it a surgical procedure or a non surgical one. In case of a surgical procedure, your body will take weeks or even months to recover. Of course, it also depends on your body type and the procedure you opt for. Non surgical procedures don’t have a long recovery time, but you’ll have to make several appointments to get your desired results. If you really want a toned and slimmer body, body contouring is the best option for you. By following all the guidelines above, you can definitely achieve the look you want. We hope this guide proved helpful for you.