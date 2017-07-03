15 Travel Bloggers of Color You Should Be Following

Today’s savvy travelers are relying more and more on bloggers, vloggers, and social media mavens for their travel needs. They offer us what the traditional guidebooks don’t: up-close-and-personal stories and experiences (and enviably amazing shots to grace our Instagram feeds). If you’re looking to satisfy (or inspire) your wanderlust, check out these 15 BAUCE-approved black travel bloggers for the latest tips on where to go and what to discover when you’re there.

FOR THE FREE-SPIRITED ADVENTURER

1. The Blog Abroad

Meet Glo, the sassy, goofy, unapologetically straightforward author of The Blog Abroad, a site dedicated to her experiences as a black female solo traveler. You may already know her from her viral article “Stop Asking Me How I Afford to Travel”, but if you don’t, there’s a good chance she’s about to become your new travel guru and virtual best friend. Aside from practical travel advice, she addresses issues like race, culture, and feminism.

2. Oneika the Traveller

New York-based freelance writer Oneika Raymond has taught in Hong Kong, Mexico, and England and visited nearly 100 countries on six continents! Her travel blog is as inspiring as it is informative, and she even has a section on “Travelling While Black” where she recently launched a Black expats video series.

3. One Girl One World

Francesca Murray says of her unconventional lifestyle: “I always thought that I would follow a straight and narrow path: graduate college, start my career as a publicist, climb the corporate ladder, marry a nice man and by 25, begin raising our children in a cute house by the beach. But in 2009, I studied abroad in Portovenere, Italy and my life has never been the same.” Today, the Cali girl spends her time globe-trotting and documenting it all on her blog, One Girl One World. She has plenty of tips for Caribbean travel, including a full guide to the island of Martinique.

4. The Minority Nomad

Writer, photographer, and philanthropist Erick Prince is on a mission to become the first African-American to visit every country in the world. His blog and vlog take you through the 92 countries he’s touched down in so far.

FOR THE GLOBAL ACTIVIST

5. Bani Amor

Bani Amor describes herself as “a queer travel writer, photographer and activist from Brooklyn by way of Ecuador who explores diasporic identities, the decolonization of travel culture, and the intersections of race, place and power in their work.” She’s contributed to platforms like Bitch Magazine, Aphogee Journal, and Matador Network, and posts her work her blog, Everywhere All the Time. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in culture, race, and gender issues and how they relate to travel. Check out “We Belong Here: Women of Color Write Travel” and “Check Yourself Before You Wreck Someplace Else: A Decolonial Travel Checklist”.

6. Fly Brother

Ernest White II created Fly Brother to tackle international travel “in unabridged, unapologetic, full and complete color.” He’s both a former professor and former assistant editor of Time Out São Paulo, and his writing is articulate, witty, and fresh. Along with city guides and travel stories, he posts articles like “My Fellow Black Americans: It’s Time to Get–and Use–That Passport” and “Fighting Ignorance With Film”. His site even features a Global Juke Joint where he shares music he’s discovered around the world.

FOR THE WORKING/PARENTING TRAVELER

7. I Am Aileen

At just 21, Filipino blogger Aileen quit her corporate job to build her own business and travel the world. She’s now a successful online entrepreneur and travel writer, and her beautifully-designed website shares detailed information on how to create and sustain a life as a digital nomad.

8. The Globe Getter

The Globe Getter is a great resource if you work full-time but want to travel more (and better). Instead of quitting her job to see the world, Tausha has made travel a priority while continuing to advance her career. On her blog, she talks planning in advance, maximizing vacation days, scoring great flight deals, and more.

9. O Christine

Afro-Latina blogger Olivia Christine writes about travel and wellness. She’s lived with lupus since she was 16, and gives advice on how to balance wellness while traveling, as well as destination guides, product reviews, and general life inspiration.

10. Nicole is the New Black

Nicole has been living the expat life since 2006 and currently resides in Berlin. Her blog focuses on life in Germany as a black woman and her travels around Europe. Since having children, she’s taken a hiatus from blogging, but she does update her Facebook page and her Youtube channel shows some of her adorable adventures with her kids.

11. The Queen of Vacations

Samantha’s blog is less than a year old, but full of adventures nonetheless! The fierce and funny wanderer talks living in China, dating abroad, and exploring unexpected destinations.

FOR THE FASHION-AND LUXURY-OBSESSED

12. Asiyami Gold

I was blown away by the beautiful imagery of Asiyami Gold’s Instagram. The Nigerian-born visual storyteller posts striking photos of herself in scenic locations around the world, and her hair and outfits are always on point.

13. Simply Cyn

Cynthia Andrews is an attorney by day and style blogger by night, and she still finds time to travel the world. The NYC-based fashionista shares gorgeous photos of her classy hotels, mouth-watering meals, and flawless outfits in her travel recaps and on her Instagram.

FOR FOOD AND DRINK ENTHUSIASTS

14. Will Drink for Travel

Will Drink For Travel is run by five black female bloggers who aim to “explore the land, people, customs, traditions, food, and stories” connected with their favorite alcoholic beverages. They post Cocktail of the Month recipes, along with advice on the best spots to drink in various destinations.

15. The Sophisticated Life

Nadine is a pediatrician, award-winning blogger, and lover of all things food and wine. She’s traveled extensively, and The Sophisticated Life features guides to wining and dining from her home city of Atlanta to Havana, Chiang Mai, and other cities worldwide.

Featured Image: Asiyami Gold via Instagram