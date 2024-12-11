The entertainment industry is experiencing a new kind of glow-up! In a time when relying on a single income stream feels almost impossible, women in Hollywood are stepping into their beauty era with style and purpose. These entertainers are successfully transforming their star power into thriving businesses, carving out their lanes in the beauty industry.

While reports reveal that Black consumer spending in beauty far outweighs Black-owned revenue, the potential for massive growth is on the horizon—especially as we look toward 2025. These empowered women are leveraging their stories to drive transformation and change and proving just how much representation matters. They’re paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable beauty landscape, one brand at a time.

Alicia Keys – Keys Soulcare

Remember when Alicia Keys made headlines for deciding to ditch makeup and embracing her natural beauty? Her skincare line, Keys Soulcare, was born of the same sentiment. To further the mission of self-care and holistic well-being, the singer launched her line of carefully curated products infused with intention and rituals in 2020. Transforming her own skincare troubles into a healing experience that celebrates an inner glow and self-love.

Best Sellers: Golden Face Cleanser With Manuka Honey ($22) Hydrate + Glow Bundle ($60), Let Me Go Illuminating Priming Serum With Niacinamide ($26)

Gabrielle Union – Flawless

It’s pretty safe to say that we haven’t seen a flaw in Gabrielle’s hair styling on and off-screen over the years. So it’s no surprise that in 2017, the actress created something for the girlies, in collaboration with renowned stylist, Larry Sims! The affordable line of high-quality hair care products serves all textures of hair, including wavy, curly, coily, and protective-specific bundle options. Flawless takes a personalized approach with custom routines tailored to hydrate, define, repair, and protect.

Product Highlight: Styling Glaze ($10.99) Flawless Defining Curl Cream ($10.99) Flawless Detangling Leave-In Conditioner ($10.99)

Issa Rae + Hannah Diop – Sienna Naturals

A pillar of natural hair styling, dating back to the BIG CHOP! Issa Rae has never been afraid to explore the beauty of embracing natural hair. We all admired her iconic looks on ‘Insecure’ and ‘Awkward Black Girl’. Now, she has transferred her magic to a carefully curated hair care line in collaboration with Hannah Diop. In addition to her many entrepreneurial ventures, Issa continues to pour back into black communities through her media company, HooRae, her LA-based cafes and restaurants, a successful wine brand, and much more! Her efforts have proven time and time again that she knows exactly what is needed. So if you are at the start of your natural hair care journey, Sienna Naturals is the perfect place to look!

Best Sellers: H.A.P.I. Shampoo ($28) Untangled Conditioner ($32), Plant Power Repair Mask ($38) Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner ($28), and Sienna Sampler Set ($45)

Beyonce – Cécred

Beyoncé is synonymous with black excellence and consistency. She has taken her entrepreneurial prowess to new heights this year. Already a global icon in entertainment, her empire is now expanded into three distinct industries, solidifying her role as a multifaceted CEO. Leading with the launch of Cécred, proven to be a rich collection of products for textured hair care from the outset. Deeply rooted in her upbringing and her mother’s history as a salon owner, the carefully curated line provides many options for healthy hair maintenance for all who are looking for a transformative experience. Deep dive into these recommendations to start.

Best Sellers: Hydrating Shampoo (8oz, $30), Moisturizing Deep Conditioner (10oz, $38), Nourishing Hair Oil (1.7oz, $44)

Not stopping there, Bey has ventured into the world of liquor with the launch of Sir Davis and a fragrance launch, CÉ LUMIÈRE, blending her signature elegance and creativity into a bottle, proving once again that her influence transcends genres.

Rihanna – Fenty Beauty & Fenty Hair

When speaking on building empires, Robyn Fenty should be at the top of the list. Well into its 7th year, Fenty Beauty continues to reign in redefining inclusivity. The cosmetic brand’s game-changing foundation range, featuring 40 shades, has effortlessly forced many competitors to rethink their approaches to diversity. The mogul’s vision continues to transcend beauty products as she launched Fenty Hair earlier this year. A line dedicated to maintaining healthy hair and styled looks. The Fenty empire is a cultural movement that challenges industry norms. Its success is clearly built on authenticity and purpose in addition to profit.

Best Sellers: It’s Riri Season 3 Pc Lip Set ($38) Match Stix Contour Skinstick ($12.80), Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($44)

Fenty Hair Features: The Maintenance Crew Universal Start’r Kit ($31.50), The Homecurl Curl Defining Cream ($28), The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styler ($28)

Tracee Ellis Ross – Pattern Beauty

Branding to the T, quite literally! Quickly distinguishing her mission with Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross has successfully mirrored her likeness through hair care. Known for her signature look, her product formula extends its reach to the tight textured, coily and curly community. Focusing on hydration, and enhancing natural curl patterns and education, the brand has successfully grown in retail spaces such as Target, Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, Sephora, and more. Pattern Beauty also supports causes and organizations that align, such as The Center For Black Women’s Wellness and Black Girl Ventures.

Best Sellers: Curl Gel ($28), Leave-In Conditioner ($49), Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner ($28)

Taraji P Hensen: TPH By Taraji

Whether it was a perm, silk press, shortcut, or natural look, Taraji P Hensen’s hair has spoken volumes throughout her career. TPH is perfectly aligned with how the actress has embodied her essence. Her line directly reflects the foundation of essential hair care by focusing on scalp care first, no matter what style is worn! Her brand identity allows TPH customers to create a free space for experimental looks by ensuring that the roots are strong and healthy! Every hair type is protected and nourished by TPH products! Since launching in 2020, Taraji has expanded her beauty brand into a well-rounded hair and skincare line. Check it out!

Best Sellers: Make It Rain- Hydration Rich Conditioner ($9.99), Honey Fresh – Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture ($9.99), Twist & Set – Moisture – Rich Twisting Cream ($13.99)

Tia Mowry – 4U by Tia

Tia Morwy’s curl-forward brand is a culmination of her natural hair journey we’ve watched unfold for over 2 decades! 4U by Tia is a labor of true love and mirrors the actress’s upbeat personality while committing to clean, safe, effective hair care for adults and children. The products are vegan-based and are crafted with naturally derived ingredients. Specifically designed to work with curly hair textures, the brand champions sustainability and wellness.

It’s all about bundling the right products within the line to create a personalized hair care routine for nourishment and a healthier approach to self-care.

Best Sellers: Leave-In Curl Cream ($12.99), Curl Refresher Mist ($12.99), Clarifying Shampoo ($11.99), Deluxe Curl Care Bundle ($65)

Lala – INALA

Rice water is the key to growth and repair! After years of over-styling that led to damaged hair, the inspiration for INALA is rooted in the desire for restorative hair care. The key combination of Pure Rice Water Extract, Biotin, and Arginine creates a full line of products that help to reconstruct hair back to its healthy state. Lala Anthony shares a relatable journey with many black women and founded her company to be a source of empowerment and offer solid hair care solutions!

Best Sellers: Power Potion Hair Drops ($45), Healthy Start Duo ($80), Rice Water Ritual Set ($105), Reset Rinse ($30)

Kenya Moore – Kenya Moore Haircare & Hair Spa

Not enough! Not only did she become the founder of her hair care line, but she is also the owner of her own Hair Spa in Chamblee, Georgia. Kenya Moore is the epitome of hair expertise, as she elevated her entrepreneurial journey by creating a sanctuary for women who are seeking top-of-the-line hair care. Paired with her line of hair growth products, the spa offers a rejuvenating experience by catering to every customer’s unique needs. With her dual ventures, Kenya Moore is redefining what it means to blend entrepreneurship with empowerment, proving that beauty starts from within and radiates outward.

Product Highlights: KM Growth Repair Shampoo (Sally Beauty – $14.99), KM Growth Repair Conditioner (Sally Beauty – $14.99), KM Restorative Growth Mask (Sally Beauty – $14.29)

Book an Appointment: https://thekenyamoorehairspa.com/

Honorary Mention – Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday Nails

The beauty industry is constantly evolving and reshaping how we think about self-expression. Nicki Minaj is proving that she is ahead of the curve with the recent launch of Pink Friday Nails. It’s not hair or skin care but the rap icon has tapped into a fresh and exciting lane, bringing her signature flair to the nail care world. It’s not hair or skincare, but it has ‘trendy’ written all over it! Providing a touch of convenience and luxury, it’s safe to say that the rapper has tapped into mogul territory and this is only the beginning! This venture isn’t just a business move—it’s a testament to Nicki’s creativity and her ability to spot what’s next. By offering products that deliver both quality and bold aesthetics, Pink Friday Nails positions itself as a must-have for beauty enthusiasts everywhere.

We’re witnessing a new era for black women in entertainment. One that fosters ownership, creativity, and purpose. When it comes to this chapter in healthy hair & skin care, the concept of oversaturation does not exist. Black women are simply creating value, building community, and celebrating innovation. Get into it!