These Are The Best Wedding Bouquet Toss Songs

The belief is that whoever catches the bouquet is next in line for a wedding. So all the single ladies in the house line up for the toss. Over the years, bouquet toss songs revolved around Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and “Who Runs The World.” But there are more beautiful songs that are perfect for the bouquet toss moment.

You could opt for something slow and sensual like Stevie Wonder’s isn’t she lovely. You may also go all pop and energy with the Madonna’s, Janet Jacksons, and Fergie’s of this world. Whatever your choice, light your bouquet toss on fire with any of these 15 songs for the bouquet toss.

1. “Love on Top” by Beyoncé

Love on top remains one of the best bouquet toss songs because of the lyrics. And yes, it’s by Beyoncé. But it’s a breath of fresh air from the single ladies hit. This song is beautiful, packs an energetic punch and remains evergreen.

2. “Like A Virgin” by Madonna

Madonna is an energy goddess and if you’re looking for upbeat bouquet toss music, this is it. “Like a virgin” is one of the “flirtiest” bouquet throwing songs. It’s a beautiful naughty song that will keep ladies smiling like Cheshire cats.

3. “Independent Woman” by Destiny Child

Here’s one from Beyoncé and her clique of Kelly and Michelle. This isn’t a new song, but one of the classics that never tire. Looking for unique bouquet toss songs, here’s one to pick.

4. “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Romantic and lyrically suave, this song is one to waltz to. But since it’s a bouquet toss, the ladies will enjoy humming to it while the jump to catch the bouquet. A pretty woman remains a timeless piece we won’t tire of.

5. “Escapade” by Janet Jackson

You want naughty, sensual, romantic and upbeat in one? This legend brings all that to escapade. Your ladies will have no choice but to move their bodies in rhythm. And as the bouquet falls, the song lends more action to the moment.

6. “Wannabe” by Spice girls

This is another timeless one by Spice girls. A fun and flirty song perfect for the bouquet toss moment.

7. “Happy” by Pharrell

Pharrell gives us happy to herald the moment. This song perfectly defines the feelings and emotions running at the wedding. The bride is happy, the ladies are happy, the groom is happy. And the feeling is contagious. We love “Happy”.

8. “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder

This song is one of the most unique bouquet toss songs. Originally sang when his daughter was birthed, it remains a favorite. This song is also great to serenade the bride as she tosses her bouquet. She’s never looked lovelier than her wedding day.

9. “Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

What a funny way to say you just lost another girlfriend to marriage. And as you throw the bouquet, another lady is on her way out. If you want funny bouquet toss songs, try out this interesting piece by Queen.

10. “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefanie

We love Gwen Stefanie because she put so much energy in her music when it’s needed. If you want to toss your bouquet to a slightly upbeat number, this is your song. It’s also timeless and the lines aren’t tired.

11. “Glamorous” by Fergie and Ludacris

Fergie and Ludacris on this one. A timely reminder to all the ladies that they are glamorous. This is arguably one of the best songs to toss bouquets to. Fergie and Ludacris combine vocal power and dance to kill this one. We love it.

12. “Gimme More” by Britney Spears

Looking for a bouquet toss song that you can dance to? This song is slightly upbeat, a happy song with cool lyrics that bother on romantic. It’s an atmosphere of romance, so this song is just right.

13. “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera

Some men around? Tell them sweet nothings as they watch their women bring the bouquet home. Christina gives us a lovely piece with this timeless bouquet toss music.

14.”Just A Girl” by No Doubt

Whether you’re married, single, a mommy or granny, you’ll always be a girl. Ever young and ever sweet. That’s all you’re going to be. Remind yourself of your youthfulness even as your toss that bouquet.

15. “She’s A Lady” by Tom Jones

This song says you’re a lady, never you forget that. Tom Jones serenades all the ladies in the house with this very romantic slightly upbeat song. A must-have on your playlist for the perfect bouquet toss.

Compile these bouquet toss songs into a playlist or pick any few you love and let’s make another potential bride.