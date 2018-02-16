These Are The Best Promotional Tote Bags For Your Brand

Tote bags have an amazing number of uses. They are usually spacious and have a lot of pockets so you can carry everything you need and keep yourself organized. Whether you are being eco-friendly at the grocery store, heading out on a weekend trip, or just going to work, you (or your customers) will want to have a tote bag with you. Use this guide to find the best promotional tote bag for your brand.

1. Non-Woven 15″ Convention Tote Bag

This Non-Woven tote bag is one of the best wholesale shopping bags you can buy. The cheap price makes it affordable in large quantities. The bag comes in multiple colors and is made of 80gm of non-woven polypropylene fabric. You can screen print or heat transfer it at a low temperature. It has a 22″ handles to easily carry it so you can be sure that you can take it anywhere with you.

2. DALIX Heavy Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Bag (Zippered)

The DALIX zippered tote bag is made of cotton and is a large zippered tote bag that has a front open pocket to fit everything you need in a day. The tote weighs 12 ounces and measures 20 x 16 x 6 inches. The bag comes in a variety of colors and can be used as a daily carrying bag, grocery bag, shopping bag, and more.

3. Oct17 Women’s Large Tote Bag

The Oct17 women’s tote bag comes in a wide array of colors and is designed to look simple and elegant, with tassels for extra decoration. This popular tote bag is ideal for business and travel. It’s made of high-quality PU leather, but lightweight and comfortable enough to carry with you all day long. The bag has a large main compartment with magnetic snaps in place to secure your personal belongings. The Oct17 women’s large tote bag measures 12 x 17.75 x 4.5 inches and as a depth of nine inches. It also comes with a customer satisfaction guarantee, in case you’re not 100 percent satisfied.

4. Sunny Snowy Canvas Tote Bag

The Sunny Snowy canvas tote bag is made of durable canvas and designed for women to carry their essentials. The tote bag has a fabric lining, with dual carrying handles and zippered closures. It also has two side pockets, two zippered pockets, two interior slip pockets, an interior zipper pocket, and one back Velcro pocket. The straps are completely adjustable and make the bag ideal for vacation, business, travel, and the outdoors. The bag measures 12.99 x 3.94 x 11.81 inches.

5. ORBEN Shopper Tote

The ORBEN shopper tote has a number of exterior pockets, with a laptop compartment as well. It also comes with organizer and tablet pockets to carry and organize your items on a daily basis. It is made of a canvas material and is black and dark grey-colored. The tote bag comes with dual handles for easy carrying all day long.

6. YALUXE Women’s Oxford Nylon Work Tote Shoulder Bag

The YALUXE women’s shoulder tote bag is made of a durable, waterproof nylon material. It has a large capacity making it able to hold a number of items. It has a zippered top closure and can fit most 14-inch laptops, A4 files, iPads, chargers, folders, and more. It also comes with a detachable wristlet handbag that has three additional pockets. The size of the bag is 15.07 x 11.81 x 6.61 inches.

Featured Photo by Katy Belcher