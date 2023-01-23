These Are The Best Companies For Black Women To Work And Build Their Career At

It is estimated that people spend over 90,000 hours of their lives at work. Given this considerable time commitment, it is crucial to find employment where you feel comfortable, confident, and/or challenged intellectually. Finding a company that is the right fit represents a good use of time. Kaljah Adams, an accomplished career advisor, states: “There are three attributes that people should prioritize when searching for a job. First, prioritize a company that cares about mental health and wellness. Prioritize a company that encourages employees to take a vacation, use PTO, and take care of themselves. The second priority for job seekers is finding a company that is committed to a DEI initiative. Look for a company that is making the workplace inclusive for all people who work there. They should be working on it as an organization. The third priority is an employer that is transparent and is not trying to hide anything. They are communicative and if something is happening, they are talking about it.” Keeping that in mind, BAUCE women may want to consider the following companies.

Adobe is a computer software company that offers a variety of positions. According to Forbes, Adobe is the sixth-best American employer in terms of diversity. This company also maintains offices throughout Asia, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. This may appeal to BAUCE women who want to have a global career and hope to work in other countries. Adobe also practices inclusivity with efforts such as its partnership with General Assembly. This program allows people to pivot into technology careers. In addition, Adobe also gives employees a summer break and a winter break

Cisco was ranked the best place to work by Fortune Magazine. The Firm offers 33 days of PTO (and employees get a day off for their birthdays too!). The company also offers perks like health coaching and virtual therapy. For BAUCE women who are philanthropic in nature, Cisco can be appealing as they offer time off for community service.

This is a global firm where people can learn how to problem solve and think strategically. Accenture is another firm that offers opportunities to work on projects throughout different parts of the world. According to a global employee engagement survey, 88% of Accenture employees suggest that it is a great place to work.

Intel is an established company that creates technology products such as processors, servers, laptops, desktops, and other devices. The company has received recognition for its robust tuition reimbursement policy of $50,000.

In 2021, the career services site Glassdoor published a research report about how Black Americans have navigated their experiences at work. Participants in the study ranked Apple as the best place to work overall. The company also offers perks such as employee discounts on its products. Other benefits include gym credits, stock purchase programs, and tuition reimbursement.

The aforementioned Glassdoor report also highlighted positive attitudes toward Bank of America from Black employees. With branches throughout the country, employees are able to live in different geographies and experience some of the benefits of working there. This financial services firm offers support for childcare, retirement, and overall wellness.

Delta has received recognition for providing career opportunities to its Black employees. It is important to note that, like many sectors, the airline industry has faced a shortage of labor that has introduced stress to current employees. This is another company that may appeal to jet setters as Delta employees are eligible for discounted travel.

The mission of the ACLU is always relevant. The work of this organization lies at the intersection of advocacy and activism. Inhersight, a website that provides company-level insight for women in the workplace, ranks the ACLU highly across several key attributes such as support for diversity, a sense of belonging, and women in leadership.

Linkedin has roles across sales, marketing, engineering and other functions. Employees here are eligible for product discounts, career development, wellness benefits, volunteer opportunities, donation matching, and a firmwide vacation at the end of the year.

This company provides human resources software to clients. Ultimate Software has received strong endorsements from people who work there as 97% of survey participants say that it is a great place to work. In addition, the company is 12% Black, which highlights a broader focus on diversity.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when considering potential jobs. Some employers will be more suitable to certain applicants than to others. As the country navigates a period of layoffs, it is important to be intentional about any career moves. Recognizing this reality, Kaljah shares: “Job seekers should not be discouraged about looking for jobs, but today’s job market is very competitive. So, it’s important that job seekers have a resume that helps them stand out. You need to really think about your value proposition and market that in your resume. That is crucial to help you stand out. Think through your accomplishments, achievements, and successes.”