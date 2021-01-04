These Are The Best Business Schools In Boston For MBA Students

When students successfully complete their high schooling, they have the option to enroll in the universities of their choice to help create a future career in their area of expertise. Out of the many available options, several scholars wish to attend business schools to get started on their corporate journey. Such scholars learn all about using their quantitative skills to analyze the information at hand and develop ideas that can help create opportunities and solve problems. Since this is a competitive job market, scholars who gain admissions in the best management colleges often have an opportunity in companies of their choice to maintain leadership roles at work.

Several colleges in Boston have provided a multitude of study options to those looking to join. Whether you are looking to find a spot in the social health sector, international public policy, accounting, or a Bachelor’s in science, you can enroll in the college of your choice. You may also seek several universities that teach you all about the law if that is your chosen field of study. Scholars can enroll in full-time MBA programs, part-time, or get an online degree in several areas such as technology and finance. Thanks to the advancements in the educational sector, there is a throng of avenues waiting to be explored.

If you have decided that you want to study business in one of the top colleges in Boston and are looking to find one that best suits you, here are some options that you may wish to consider.

1. Harvard Business School

Harvard Business School currently ranks no. 6 in the Best Business Schools based on its performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most challenging universities to get admission in, but if you manage to get in, be assured that you will become a quality pick in the potential job market once you graduate. Currently, it ranks 6th in the United States, according to the U.S. News & World Report. However, the Financial Times has ranked it 1st worldwide.

2. Questrom School of Business

Boston University Questrom school is one of the most sought after universities by scholars who wish to pursue a career in business. The curriculum ranks number one at the Poets & Quants for Undergrads 2020 of the best 97 undergraduate programs. Scholars can also get dual degrees if they wish to while enrolled at the college. It ranked 16th in the Q.S. Global MBA Rankings in 2019 and 42nd in the U.S. News & World Report rankings in the same year.

3. Northeastern University

Located in Massachusetts, Northeastern University is a private research college. It was established in 1898 and provides undergrad and MBA grad programs in its main campus premises and regional campuses. Currently, there are 18,000 undergraduate scholars and 8000 graduate students enrolled in the premises. Scholars can also access the study abroad option facilitated by the college that has collaborations with over 170 other academic institutions. It placed 4th in the 2017 and 2018 Princeton Review rankings of the 25 Entrepreneurship Ugrad.

4. Suffolk University

Suffolk University is the eighth largest in the metropolitan of Boston and has been categorized as a Doctoral Research University by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. It was first established in 1906 to function as a law school. It currently ranks among the top 15 in Global Management, according to the Princeton Review. Its entrepreneurship curriculum also ranks among the best 25 in all of the United States.

5. Umass Boston

The University of Massachusetts Boston, also known as the Umass Boston, is another stellar college that is the third-largest campus in the metropolitan area. It is also the most diverse in its student body, making it one of the best choices for MBA among foreign scholars. There are currently over 15,989 scholars enrolled in the institute, and over 1,243 faculty members present on the premises. It is also an official member institution of the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities and the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities.

6. Babson College

Babson College is located in the Babson Park section of Wellesley, Massachusetts, about fifteen miles west of Boston. It is one of the most sought-after picks for scholars who wish to study entrepreneurship education. It was founded in 1919 and was meant to be an all-male school but has since changed and now includes all genders. In 2014, Money Magazine ranked Babson College as the topmost among all colleges. Its MBA curriculum has been ranked 58th by the Bloomberg Businessweek rankings.

7. Fisher College

Fisher College is a private college that is located in Massachusetts. Founded in 1903, currently, the college houses 1,591 scholars in several academic facilities. At present, the acceptance rate stands at 70.2%, making this one of the best universities for scholars to enroll in. Getting a certified MBA from the college may be able to help you get the job that you have always had your sights on. It also added an online division in 1998, making its curriculum accessible to people worldwide.

Studying social impact MBA is one of the most sought after fields of study among scholars wherein they learn all valuable life skills that can be put to work once they finish college. These institutions also help provide a real-life application of their studies into global events that help them better understand the global business scenario. Since you will be spending several years in the college of your choice, it is best to decide on one after careful analysis of several factors such as tuition, alumni support, and job prospects.















