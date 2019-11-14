Finding the right job can be a long, arduous process. There are so many steps to take that it can feel quite overwhelming at times. That’s why plenty of people decide to become their own boss and move into the world of becoming a small business owner.

While there’s nothing easy about creating your own small business, it certainly comes with plenty of rewards. It’s amazing to look back on your efforts and think about how you started with an idea that has blossomed into your livelihood.

If you’re looking to start a business, there are plenty of steps you’ll have to take in order to get everything started. Instead of focusing on those bureaucratic steps and legal mumbo-jumbo, we’re going to look at some great business ideas for women that you can start thinking about today.

Freelance Writing and Blogging

Writing and blogging is a surprisingly high-paying gig that offers plenty of options. Many women turn a passion into blogging or simply write about their lives.

Both careers take a while to get started and build up a following. The majority of money from blogging comes via affiliate marketing and ads. It does take a lot of views in order to start seeing real money wind up in your bank account, but if you have a passion for writing then this is a great start.

E-commerce

One of the fastest-growing industries in the world, e-commerce is expected to hit the $5 trillion mark by the year 2021. In fact, roughly 1 out of every 5 retail purchases is set to be made online.

Starting an e-commerce store has low overhead and can be done from the comfort of your home. It’s also a popular option for digital nomads who travel the world, using an e-commerce method called drop shipping in order to fund their wanderlust.

Real Estate

Another huge market, real estate is constantly growing because everyone needs a place to live. Real estate is much more than simply being an agent. Property management is a great way to earn passive income or take it to your full-time gig.

Real estate can be difficult to break into due to the fact that you need a large amount of capital in order to purchase a property or become an investing partner.

Marketing

The marketing game has changed significantly over the past decade. While the world used to rely on offline marketing tools like ads and commercials, digital marketing has made a huge push to become a central focus of marketing efforts.

While large companies might have their own marketing team, small businesses do not and often outsource this work. By becoming an expert digital marketer, you can have your services called on throughout the entire year. You’ll just have to start by marketing your marketing business!

Social Media

Quite similar to marketing but big enough to be an entire field itself, social media managers and community managers are responsible for a company’s public image on social media.

Just like marketing, many larger companies have someone in their office full-time but small businesses will outsource this work. You can work with a number of different clients and help them achieve a greater outlook through their social media presence.

Interior Design

It’s hard to keep up with all of the shows on HGTV and other networks, but interior design is a great business idea for women. You don’t just have to fix up someone’s old house or rearrange furniture, but interior designers can help with a number of issues.

Many interior designers start off with small projects and combine them with a digital presence to create a portfolio of sorts. Once you have small projects to show, you can start bringing working with other clients in your area.

Educational Services

If you have a passion for helping students, then why not consider education? There are plenty of options out there, everything from college prep classes to tutoring options.

This is another business that can easily be run from home and it also offers plenty of flexible options for any super busy family women out there. You can make this business your full-time or part-time job, whatever suits you.

Admittedly, this business is seasonal and you may not find as much work over the summer. If that’s not an issue for you, then give it a try.