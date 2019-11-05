If you have your own business, one of the most challenging obstacles can be figuring out how to draw interested clients to you. This goes for physical businesses, online stores, and even self-promotion for YouTube or Instagram. Do not worry—there are many ways to get the word out about your business that you can do every day with little effort. Check out some of our tips on how to do so during daily routine!

Embrace Fashion and Wear It

One of the best ways to promote yourself or your business on a daily basis easily is simply by wearing custom items that have your logo, business name, or social media account printed on them. This can be in the form of just about anything, but custom t-shirts and hoodies are some of the best ways to do this. Thatshirt.com, for example, allows you to add your logo and contact information on the items that you wear, you will be advertising to every person that you come into contact with—from coworkers and friends to the cashier at the grocery store. Be sure to keep in eye-catching with a great logo, and pair it with an excellent outfit to make sure you are turning heads.

Advertise on Your Vehicle

If you drive your own vehicle to work every day, then why not advertise while you do it? There are so many easy-to-use websites and apps that allow you to create your own custom car magnets and stickers to be shipped to you. It may take a bit of creativity, but after designing your item, you can make sure that everyone you pass on the road gets a glimpse of your business, and where to find you. You can easily use the same design that you used on your shirt or hoodie, so no need to use extra time coming up with various designs. Don’t forget to include a website, phone number or email!

Create Business Cards in Bulk

It has never been easier to create and order your own business cards online, so why not order a bunch of them? These can be left everywhere you go—leave one on the table at a restaurant you visit or hang one up at your local supermarket on the billboard if they will allow it. Even give them to your friends and family who may have connections to link you to. It only takes minutes to create them, and the possibilities are endless as to where you can leave them in places that you are already going.

Taking absolutely every opportunity possible to advertise is the key to running a successful and prosperous business. Getting the word out about your business may seem intimidating and time-consuming, but it definitely does not have to be. By weaving your promotional material into your daily routine, you can have your business booming in no time and still have time to treat yourself