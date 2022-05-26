Benefits of Sex Therapy: It’s Not Taboo

It is important to say that there is no shame in seeking help in areas of your life that you struggle with, and sex-related issues are no different. Sex therapy can be very helpful and has been proven to have great results for individuals and couples. This form of counseling helps the affected person deal with issues about their sex life that hinder them from achieving full sexual satisfaction, lack of intimacy in a relationship, and various forms of performance anxiety.

A sex therapist will help you go into detail and expound on your fears during the sessions and then develop an effective treatment plan and other solutions. The therapist’s main focus is the physical aspect of sex and the spiritual and emotional parts of intimacy, which in most cases are linked to how people were introduced to sex education, past experiences, and concerns. It is worth noting that there is never any form of sexual contact between the therapist and clients at any given time. Here are some benefits of sex therapy;

Alleviate Sexual Anxiety

Performance anxiety is a major problem, especially for men. If the situation persists, they can feel self-conscious and withdrawn. Sexual anxiety may cause the male to have less than stellar performance and premature ejaculation. For most people, sex is not just physical, but the mental aspect behind it also comes into play, especially during the act. A sex therapist will help you unearth and determine the reasons behind the performance anxiety and help you deal with it appropriately.

Exercises such as sensate focus slow down the anticipation and allow the partners to take their time to explore each other before penetration. This careful balance puts their minds at ease, makes them stress less, and be more present and attentive at the moment. Sexual anxiety is not only reserved for men. It can present itself as spasms in the vagina, known as vaginismus, making penetration painful for the female.

Regaining Focus

Sometimes, a person may not fully enjoy sex because their attentions are divided, or their minds wander as they engage sexually with their partner. A sex therapist’s job is to bring you back to the basic and primal needs and wants of sexual encounters, giving and receiving pleasure and satisfaction.

The freedom to express one’s sexual feelings and needs without fear of judgment from their partner or even themselves ensures that the focus is maintained and that both parties achieve greater outcomes. The therapy sessions will allow you to understand, compromise and accommodate your partner’s needs and desires without compromising your own to achieve a great sexual experience for all parties.

Dealing with Trauma

The greatest hindrance to sexual nourishment is past sexual experiences and traumas that keep refreshing in a person’s mind. The traumas can be caused by sexual beliefs, sexual education, and addictions to masturbation and pornography. Trauma can also surface after infidelity, especially for partners in a committed relationship or after having children. You can fix these types of trauma by talking about the root cause of the problem and finding solutions.

There are different approaches to this trauma, such as sensitization, communication, and even medical intervention to help you overcome or cope with it. Communication helps you identify any ill feelings and negative behaviors you associate with intimacy and repair these thoughts to have an amazing sex life. Not all traumas are treated the same, and you should speak to a professional about it when you cannot deal with them yourself.

Certain beliefs could be detrimental to your sex life, especially if they are not rooted in significant reasons or theories. A sex therapist can address the fear and often shame most people feel.

Sex therapy has been proven to help people struggling with different aspects of their sex lives. Each session is tailored to the patient’s specific needs and is geared towards the goal of achieving arousal and, ultimately, an orgasm. It is important to know that the sex therapist will not force or encourage you to perform or consider any sexual acts you are uncomfortable with.

After the consultation, your sex therapist may see it fit to work with a psychologist and a gynecologist, depending on the issue. Some sexual intimacy problems may be rooted deeper and warrant a psychologist’s input and assessment before a sex therapist can tend to you. Suppose sexual satisfaction is hindered by genital health and other inadequacies. In that case, a gynecologist may have to examine and prescribe medications to help. During the sessions, a sex therapist will listen to your concerns, walk you through them and help you get to where you need to be physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally to enjoy sex as you should.









