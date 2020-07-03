Sex toys can be a great addition to the bedroom experience between partners. Still, not everyone views sex toys the same way. Some people are more experimental and are therefore open to the concept of new experiences. Others however may view sex toys as taboo.

Also, there are some people who are unwilling to try sex toys out of fear that they will replace their partners. Keep in mind however that sex toys only add to the experience and there is really nothing that can replace a live human being. You can think of sex toys as the icing on the cake.

If you and your partner have never tried sex toys before, then it can be a bit intimidating. After all, aren’t all first-time experiences intimidating?

One thing is for sure, pulling out that strap on in the middle of hot steamy lovemaking is definitely not the way to do it.

In this article, you can find out how to introduce sex toys into your relationship.

Take it Easy

It is really not a big deal. Many people use sex toys all the time to spice up the sexual experience. Yours can be great too.

And if you are worried about the machine making her orgasm more than you can, then keep in mind that that is exactly the point – to enhance the sexual experience.

Just like talking dirty, using your mouth, and trying some crazy but fun positions, a sex toy could definitely add on to the whole experience.

There Is No Right Time

Many people have always wanted to introduce sex toys to take their sex life to the next level. Trouble is that they are worried about how their partners will receive the information. Will they be scared, will they instantly refuse, or with they think that they are not satisfying their partner and thus the need for the sex toy?

Others do not want to introduce sex toys too early in the relationship. Others however are more open and can have sex toys for their very first experience.

The moral of the story is, there is really no specific time to introduce sex toys. By talking to your partner, you can get them to agree on using sex toys.

What’s more, if your libido is going down due to medication or menopause, sex toys are an excellent way to boost the sexual experience.

How to Communicate

There is no denying the importance of communication. If you are trying something that you’ve never tried before, then you will definitely need to talk about it before trying it out in the bedroom.

Talking about using sex toys helps you judge your partner’s reaction and attitude towards the idea. If your partner is open then you can immediately try out new things. However, if they are hesitant, they will need a bit of convincing.

Keep in mind however that when you are talking to your partner about sex toys, it is important not to add too much pressure. You can be indirect such as asking them about a sex scene that you watched together and what they think about it.

Secondly, you may also want to consider sending a text message or an email on something that you may want to try out.

Sexual kink, erotic games and human sexuality concept with complete red sex toy kit set (ball gag, cuffs, rope, flogger, collar and leash) for BDSM fantasy play and bondge restraints on black silk

Check Out Some Sex Toys

If the communication part went well, then another way to gradually introduce sex toys to the bedroom is to both take a look at some sex toys such as these from Sextech UK and discuss which you would prefer.

And there are a lot of options to consider such as butt plugs, clit sucking toys, dildos, and strap-on.

Even while you may have an idea in mind, it is important that your partner also views their opinions and states their preferences. This makes the whole transition process easier.

Get a Sex Toy

Once you have decided on a sex toy, the last step is to purchase it. There are two ways that you can go about this.

You can buy from a physical store that allows you to turn on the sex toys and have a feel of how it works.

On the other hand, if you or your partner is shy, you can opt to purchase online. Just make sure to read customer reviews to help you make the best choice.

Introducing a sex toy in the bedroom can be intimidating to your partner and this is why it needs to be done gradually. Communication is key and it is crucial that you don’t pressure your partner into it.