Beautiful Green Diamond Rings You Should See

Green diamond rings are so in this season, and if you don’t have one, then you should definitely look into getting one. Depending on its shape and color tone factor differently on how much you’d be having to spend.

Continue reading this article if you’re looking into finding that new hip bling for you or someone special, with beautifully made green diamond rings.

Do Green Diamond Rings Have Real Diamonds?

If the diamonds are genuine and authentic, and it’s been proven by professionals that they aren’t fake, then green diamond rings, for example, like from Asteria, do in fact have real diamonds in them. It’s a completely natural thing for diamonds to be naturally green, especially when they’re exposed to atomic radiation.

Green diamonds even below the 1-carat range are very rare and valuable, unlike the original colorless diamonds. Value in diamonds is based on their color and is often cut into shapes to help deepen the color of the diamond.

Cutting and shaping a green diamond doesn’t ruin the integrity of the diamond or the ring itself at all, it actually ensures the diamond maintains its weight of the original sized carat while deepening its color to perfection. The process can take up a full year to properly plan what you want, and how you want to cut and polish it.

You can usually tell when a green diamond is fake by the way it looks, or by doing a test with some water. If you fill a glass with water and put the diamond into the glass, and the diamond sinks to the bottom, then it is a real diamond. If the diamond is fake, then it will stay afloat at the top.

Completely natural green diamonds are known to be the second rarest type of diamond in the world, the first being the all-natural fancy red diamonds.

Are Green Diamond Rings Worth Buying?

Green diamond rings, even if below 1 carat, are considered to be extremely valuable gems, which is incredible considering regular colorless diamonds don’t have such a high known standard.

Fancy-colored diamonds are often cut into shapes to help the color be more vibrant and forever lasting, which makes them more valued for purchase. Stones such as these are rare as can be, as only one in 10,000 diamonds that are colorless display color past the Z range (they are measured in color by a D to Z color scale).

The color green itself when in a diamond symbolizes life, youth, and positive activity. It’s often associated with nature and prosperity within the community. If someone were to propose with a green diamond ring, it often means a fresh start, and wanting a new and positive life together and in the future. Incredibly romantic, don’t you think?

Each green diamond ring itself is a work of art, a one-of-a-kind. There may be similar-looking diamonds around, but none of them are truly the same. They’re all unique in their own special way.

Do Green Diamonds Rings Come With Certificates?

Depending on where you purchase your green diamond ring from, like Asteria, depends on whether you will get a certificate for the ring and or gem or not. Some companies just simply do not provide such information or documentation, while other companies are more put together and are certified and ensured by the GIA or GRS.

The way that any diamond products are graded is through a professional that goes through the overall quality of the stone with the four C’s. the four C’s are cut, color, clarity, and carat of the overall diamond and its authentic appearance. Afterward, when completed and accredited, the diamond is fixed with a certificate to the seller.

Without the certificate that comes with the green diamond-encrusted ring, then there’s no proper way to know what you’re actually purchasing. It’s basically proof and confirmation that what you’re buying is legit, with specific information about the diamond like the weight, quality, grade, and clarity of the gemstone.

Final Thoughts

Green diamond rings are a great piece of jewelry to have, and an amazing gift to someone. A lot of people propose green diamond rings because it symbolizes a positive, long-lasting life together, filled with youth, and prosperity.

Diamonds in general are graded and certified through the 4 C’s, which include cut, color, clarity, and carat. This overall helps people identify the type of worth the diamond has, and that it’s legitimate.