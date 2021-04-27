Be The Better You: Top Tips For Feeling Great Inside And Out

More and more evidence suggests that what doctors refer to as “lifestyle medicine” — basic changes in diet, exercise, and stress management — is the key to long-term health. We have put together this list of health and wellness tips to help you turn the knowledge into results you will see in your daily life. Are you ready to be a better version of yourself? Let’s get started!

Look at your eating habits

Diet has long been recognised as the most important factor in our overall health. We all know that we should consume at least five portions of fruits and vegetables every day, but is that enough? What should we be doing or eating as well as that?

We need more than forty vitamins and minerals for optimal health, and no particular food can provide all of them. It is never about a single meal; it is about our overall diet. Long-term, balanced food decisions can make a significant difference in how you feel. For any vitamins and minerals that you feel your diet is lacking in or you struggle to consume, look at supplements to make sure that they are there in your body.

Carbohydrate-rich foods, such as cereals, rice, pasta, potatoes, and bread, should account for about half of your daily calories. At least one of these should be included in every meal. Whole-grain foods like whole-grain bread, pasta, and cereals can help you get more fibre.

Fats are essential for good health and proper body functioning. However, too much of this may have a negative impact on our weight and heart health. Different types of fats have different health effects, and some of the following can help keep everything in check:

Total and saturated fats (often from animal sources) should be consumed in moderation, and trans fats should be avoided entirely; reading labels will help identify the sources.

We can get enough unsaturated fat by eating fish 2-3 times per week, with at least one serving of oily fish.

Instead of frying, remove the fatty part of the meat and simmer, steam, or roast it.

Consuming too much salt will raise blood pressure and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. We can minimise salt in our diet in a variety of ways. For example, when shopping, we can choose foods with lower sodium content.

Salt can be replaced with herbs and spices in cooking to increase the range of flavours and tastes. You can also look at some of the benefits of chaga mushrooms and incorporate those into your diet.

Sugar provides sweetness and a pleasing flavour, but sugary foods and beverages are high in calories and should be consumed in moderation as a treat.

Get physical

Physical exercise is vital for people of all shapes and sizes, as well as those with various health issues. This aids in the burning of calories, is beneficial to the heart and circulation, maintains or increases muscle mass, aids concentration, and promotes overall health and well-being.

150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week is recommended and can easily be incorporated into our daily routine. Taking the stairs rather than the elevator, parking at the far end of the store parking lot, or getting off the bus one stop early can all make a big difference.

Banish the bad habits

If you are a smoker, drink excessive amounts of alcohol or consume narcotics, stop as soon as you can. It is not easy to give up any of these, and you may find you need help to do it, but almost immediately after quitting you will see a massive difference to the way that you feel and look. You also drastically reduce your chances of contracting many serious illnesses and diseases.

Go to bed

We often undervalue the importance of sleep. Our bodies, on the other hand, relax, recuperate, and replenish themselves as we sleep. Getting enough sleep also tends to jumpstart our metabolism, which means our bodies are less likely to store fat. There is also proof that having a good night’s sleep will help you eat less calories during the day, helping you to maintain a healthy weight.

Sleep also lowers blood pressure, which can cause heart attacks and strokes, and makes us feel more mentally stable, socially adept, and emotionally healthy.

Our lives, on the other hand, are not conducive to healthy, restful sleep. The majority of us need to change our minds about sleep and make it a priority. Here are some suggestions to help you get a better night’s sleep.

Buy a good quality and comfortable mattress and replace it every eight years.

Do not consume caffeine after noon. Remember caffeine is not just in coffee – it is in tea, some soda and chocolate

Switch off your laptop, cell phone, television and other electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime.

Warm baths and milky beverages before bedtime will help you sleep better.

To block out the light, use blackout blinds or thickly lined curtains.

Make sure your room is at a comfortable temperature

Use white noise to remove any noise that may keep you awake

Stay hydrated

H20’s impact is also grossly underestimated. Staying hydrated by drinking two litres of water a day will leave your skin and hair looking and feeling fantastic, your brain functioning at its best, and you feeling energised and ready to take on whatever life has in store for you.

Look at ways to manage stress

Stress may come from a variety of sources, like work, family, health, and finances, but how we handle it makes all the difference. Some people use meditation or yoga to help them relax and focus on the good aspects of their lives. Others feel that speaking with a counselor or therapist will assist them in identifying solutions to issues before they become too large. The key is to find a method that works for you.

