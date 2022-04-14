Ayurvedic Treatment Tips to Boost Your Skin & Hair Health

Ayurveda approaches your body, mind, and spirit as the invariably interlinked parts of a sacred whole. Ayurvedic medicine teaches you that your overall health depends on the balance of those parts. With regard to Ayurvedic skincare and healthcare habits, they are based on the aforementioned principles, as well.

Below, we've rounded up some of the easiest Ayurvedic habits that will help you boost your hair and skin health.

1. Make the Most of Oils

Oils represent a go-to treatment in Ayurveda. Knowing how to properly use Ayurvedic oils will help you combat hair loss, improve your skin tone, get rid of dandruff, and even prevent premature graying. Find some of the best hair growth oils below:

extra virgin coconut oil;

organic sesame oil;

bhringraj oil;

organic sweet almond oil.

2. Practice Self-Massage

Giving yourself a face or scalp massage feels really nice — while giving your skin and hair health a significant boost. Face massage is a particularly healthy Ayurvedic cure, especially if you’re over thirty. Do your homework, learn the right moves from experts online, and start taking action.

3. Balance Your Diet & Sleep

Improper sleep rituals affect your skin, and they’re also bad for your hair. So, take a 20-minute bath with lavender oil before falling into the arms of Morpheus and ditch your phone a few hours before that precious nighttime sleep. Last but not least, a balanced diet filled with fresh vegetables, high-quality oils, and fats is sure to bolster the health and look of your hair and skin. For more details, sign up for an Ayurveda online consultation with a pro doctor.









